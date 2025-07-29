Cappadocia has been officially added to the Michelin Guide’s 2026 selection, becoming the fourth region in Türkiye to be recognized by the prestigious global restaurant rating system. This addition follows the earlier inclusion of Istanbul, Izmir, and Muğla, marking a significant step in showcasing Türkiye’s rich and diverse culinary landscape.

According to Michelin's announcement, the first selection of restaurants from Cappadocia will be unveiled during a ceremony on Dec. 4, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel Bosporus in Istanbul. The event will also feature the latest updates to the selections from Istanbul, Izmir and Muğla.

Known for its deep historical roots and striking natural beauty, Cappadocia is not just a tourism hot spot but also a growing gastronomic destination. Its culinary identity is shaped by Turkish and Anatolian traditions, with a strong focus on local, seasonal ingredients. Visitors can expect a wide range of dining experiences, from elegant fine-dining establishments to cozy, family-run eateries. The region’s cuisine features flavors shaped by slow-cooked meats in traditional tandoors, fermentation-based dishes, hearty stews, flavorful soups, and an assortment of mezes, offering an authentic and layered food experience.

Potted kebab ("testi kebabı"), a traditional Turkish dish, is served. (AA Photo)

Cappadocia is widely recognized for its dramatic landscapes – valleys, fairy chimneys and ancient cave dwellings carved into rock. Its sunrise hot air balloon displays and unique geological formations have drawn international attention, while its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List underscores its global cultural significance. Now, with Michelin’s recognition, Cappadocia is poised to shine as a culinary destination as well.

Since the Michelin Guide first arrived in Istanbul in 2022, it has spotlighted the city's vibrant and varied food scene. In the following year, its reach expanded to include Izmir and Muğla, highlighting the richness of Türkiye’s coastal cuisine. With the addition of Cappadocia, the guide continues to broaden its exploration of Türkiye’s regional gastronomy.

The Michelin Guide is renowned for its rigorous selection process, led by a full-time team of anonymous inspectors who are all industry professionals. Their evaluations focus on the quality of ingredients, the mastery of cooking techniques, the harmony of flavor and how the chef’s personality is reflected in the overall dining experience. A consistent standard across dishes and over time is also a key factor in their assessments. In addition to restaurant listings, the Michelin Guide also presents a curated selection of outstanding hotels worldwide.

Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, expressed his enthusiasm about Cappadocia’s inclusion. He noted that inspectors were deeply impressed by the region’s cultural heritage and culinary traditions and said they look forward to sharing their discoveries with food enthusiasts around the world. Poullennec described Cappadocia as a place full of historical wonders, where visitors come from all over the globe to witness its rock-carved homes, underground cities and captivating hot air balloon spectacles. He added that the region now offers yet another compelling reason to visit: the opportunity to experience its unique and evolving gastronomic scene.