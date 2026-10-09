The 2,000-year-old Basilica Therma Roman Bath in the Sarıkaya district of Yozgat, central Türkiye, is welcoming visitors in the evening following upgrades to its lighting and the opening of a cafe where guests can relax.

Listed on UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites, the historic bath draws attention for its Roman-era architecture and thermal waters, which reach temperatures of around 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to local legend, the site became known as “Kral Kızı,” or “King's Daughter,” after the ailing daughter of a king who lived in Kayseri during the Roman period recovered her health in its thermal waters. Today, the structure is among the district's major tourist attractions.

As part of a project supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Yozgat Governor's Office, Sarıkaya Municipality took over the operation of the cafes located next to the Roman bath.

Additional lighting has also been installed, allowing visitors to explore the historic site in the evening.

Efforts are continuing to secure a place for the Roman bath on UNESCO's permanent World Heritage List after it was added to the tentative list in 2018. Improvements are also underway in the surrounding area.

Plans include developing a shopping center in front of the bath where visitors can shop and purchase locally made souvenirs. Facade renovation work is also continuing along Marangoz Street in the district.

Mustafa Savran, who visited the Roman bath after traveling from Adana, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he was impressed by the site's nighttime atmosphere and lighting.

Savran said he was surprised to discover such an attraction in the district.

“When we arrived, we learned that there was a Roman bath here. They have set up a tea garden, and they have provided a wonderful service. We had tea, and the view is beautiful. It is also nice to be surrounded by historical monuments,” he said.

“We did not expect to find something like this in Sarıkaya, but we really liked it. It is a lovely setting. The nighttime atmosphere is especially beautiful, although it has a different charm during the day,” he added.

Akın Çiftçi, a lawyer who practices in the district, said the new lighting and cafe had made it possible for him to spend time at the site with friends and visitors. He thanked those involved in the improvements.

Mustafa Dalkıran, a Turkish expatriate who returned to his hometown from Bochum, Germany, also praised the site.

“It is an excellent place. It is a source of pride that such a historic monument, dating back around 2,000 years, is located in our country,” he said, adding that he was interested in historical sites and regularly watched documentaries about them.

“The place has turned out beautifully. The lighting and the view created by the water are particularly peaceful,” he said.