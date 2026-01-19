The Basilica Therma Roman Bath, also known locally as the "King’s Daughter," welcomed approximately 50,000 visitors in 2025, according to officials. The bath, listed on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage list, is located in Sarıkaya, a district of Yozgat province in Central Anatolia.

Dating back to the Roman Empire, the bath is believed to have healed the daughter of a king who once ruled in nearby Kayseri. The princess, said to have suffered from a relentless illness, gave the site its enduring nickname, “King’s Daughter.” The bath is renowned for its unique architecture and thermal waters, which have flowed at around 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) for more than 2,000 years.

A general view of Basilica Therma Roman Bath, also known locally as the "King’s Daughter," in Yozgat, central Türkiye, Jan. 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

Following environmental and restoration work that began in 2022 under the supervision of the Yozgat Museum Directorate and was completed in August 2024, the bath has become a popular attraction. Recent cold weather and snowfall created striking visuals of steam rising from the thermal waters, captured by drones.

Yozgat Governor Mehmet Ali Özkan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the province is committed to promoting both Turkish culture and ancient civilizations. “In Anatolia, we continue to highlight our own heritage while uncovering the legacies of ancient civilizations for the benefit of the province, the country and humanity,” he said.

Governor Özkan emphasized the bath’s growing popularity. “A facility like this exists only in England as well. With its hot waters and unique appeal, it drew nearly 50,000 visitors last year. We hope this number will rise to 100,000 or even 200,000 in the coming years,” he said, noting that the site also contributes significantly to the local economy and commerce.

Expressing gratitude to those involved in the bath’s restoration, Özkan added, “At the heart of Anatolia, in our ancient city, we continue to develop our tourism resources for the benefit of our people. We also plan to bring the Kazankaya Valley, long discussed in the region, to tourism next year.”