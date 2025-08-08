For millions around the world, dogs are no longer “just pets” – they are cherished family members, adventure companions and loyal co-travelers. This shift in perception is mirrored by significant changes in society: the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF) reports that over 90 million households in the EU have at least one pet, with more than 73 million dogs among them. In the U.S., New York City recently passed a groundbreaking law recognizing pets not as property, but as legal family members – a clear signal of their rising social importance.

Naturally, this growing bond influences the way we travel. Vacationing with our four-legged friends is no longer the exception but an emerging norm. Across the globe, more hotels, restaurants and beaches are opening their doors to dogs, making holidays enjoyable not just for humans but for their furry companions too.

This trend is especially visible along the western Turkish Riviera – a coastal gem encompassing Bodrum, Marmaris and Fethiye. Known for its turquoise waters, historic richness and laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle, the region offers the perfect setting for a dog-friendly getaway. With mild weather, an outdoor-centric culture and a growing number of pet-friendly accommodations and venues, the Turkish Riviera is leading the way in inclusive travel.

Warm welcome

In many local cafes, bowls of fresh water await canine visitors. Dogs are often welcome in garden seating areas and given that summer life along the coast mostly takes place outdoors, opportunities for a relaxed vacation with pets are plenty. Still, mutual respect is key: dogs brought into public spaces, hotels or restaurants should be well-socialized, clean and calm. Guests with allergies or a fear of dogs deserve just as much consideration. After all, respect isn’t a limitation – it’s the foundation for harmonious coexistence.

For those willing to take on this responsibility, the rewards are immense: bonding time with your pup in paradise, memories in breathtaking settings and the joy of discovering new places together.

Here are a few standout hotels in the region that go the extra mile for their four-legged guests:

Martı Resort

Located in the heart of Içmeler, Martı Resort is one of Türkiye’s first holiday villages and a landmark of the Marmaris coast. This beachfront resort blends traditional architecture with a modern flair, offering a spacious, laid-back environment that’s as welcoming to dogs as it is to their humans. From check-in, pets are treated as honored guests, often greeted with a snack and their own food bowl. Dogs on leashes are allowed in most public outdoor areas and the resort’s sprawling gardens and beachside paths provide ample room for walks and play. With its long-standing legacy of hospitality and an easygoing, pet-positive atmosphere, Martı Resort proves that tradition and modern pet-friendly travel can go hand in hand.

A dog swims in the pool at Martı Hotel, Marmaris. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

The Marmara Bodrum

Part of the esteemed “Small Luxury Hotels of the World” collection, The Marmara Bodrum is a visual feast of modern architecture, contemporary art and breathtaking views over Bodrum Bay. Its chic atmosphere caters to refined travelers; including those on four paws. Dogs are treated to stylish beds, bowls, food and even complimentary waste bags for their walks. With its central location, guests can easily explore nearby beach clubs and historical sites, proving that design, elegance and pet-friendliness can go hand in paw.

A dog enjoys stylish beds, bowls, food and complimentary waste bags at The Marmara Bodrum. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

Rammos Managed by Dedeman

Located in peaceful Turgutreis, Rammos Hotel is a newly built, meticulously maintained oasis ideal for longer stays. Clean lines, natural light and spacious rooms give the hotel a modern yet serene feel. From many rooms, it's just a few steps to the sea – perfect for morning walks or sunset strolls with your dog. The relaxed, no-fuss attitude toward canine guests makes the stay all the more enjoyable. Dogs are welcome across the entire property and the calm atmosphere invites true rest and rejuvenation.

Final thoughts

Whether you’re after a stylish city break, a serene beach retreat, or a little bit of both, the western Turkish Riviera offers a welcoming, sun-soaked haven for travelers with dogs. Here, design meets dog bowls, sunsets come with tail wags and every moment is shared with those who matter most – on two legs or four.

So pack the leash, grab the treats and get ready for a vacation that proves: traveling with your dog isn’t just possible – it’s wonderful.