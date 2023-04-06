Have you ever traveled to any city to visit a single piece of architecture? Do you think you should go to a city just to see one structure in person? If that work has become the symbol of that city or if it is a structure that makes the city meaningful, why not?

When we hear the names of many cities around the world, there are symbolic structures that come to life before our eyes. Like the Eiffel Tower and Paris, the Statue of Liberty and New York, Rome and the Collesium, knowing the stories of these structures that always top your must-see list, forcing you to go to that city, and never returning without a photograph in front of them, makes them more meaningful.

So, are you ready to listen to the stories of these magical architectural works that sometimes become the logo of a city and are enough to describe that city on their own?

The Eiffel Tower, Paris, France. (Shutterstock Photo)

Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is the building that makes Paris, well Paris, even if it is not loved by most Parisians, and even if it is just a pile of metal for many. In fact, it is one of the most important symbolic structures in the world. At the same time, the Eiffel Tower, which has the title of being the most visited structure in the world, was built in 1889 as the entrance gate of the Paris World's Fair within the framework of the 100th-anniversary celebrations of the French Revolution. This building, which has become the background of romantic couples, does not actually have such a romantic story.

The tower, which was the tallest structure in the world, was built as a temporary structure but was not removed because it was used for communication purposes thanks to its height. It is also known as the "Iron Woman" by Parisians because of the iron used in the construction of the Eiffel Tower, which is the most visited point in Paris today. If you wish, you can not only take photos in front of the tower but also go up the 300-meter-high (almost 1,000-feet-high) tower and see all of Paris as if it were under your feet.

Taj Mahal

Of course, iconic structures are not only found in cities on the European continent. So, let's take a look at the most famous and well-known landmark of the Asian Continent: The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Those who expected a romantic story from the landmark of Paris and were disappointed, hold on tight now! Because the Taj Mahal has a romantic, yet sad story for the ages.

Shah Jahan, the fifth ruler of the Mughal Empire, was very sad when he lost his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. So, Shah Jahan decided to have an imposing structure built to keep her memory alive forever. They brought marble, granite and precious stones from other provinces of India, Persia, and Central Asia to build the Taj Mahal. The massive structure took about 20 years to build, with elephants and approximately 20,000 workers devoted to its construction.

But unfortunately, Shah Jahan watched this structure, which he had built with such care, from a royal prison room until he died. His son – Aurangzeb – who wanted to take his place had Shah Jahan placed under house arrest, and the room allotted to him had a view of the Taj Mahal. Thus, the Taj Mahal gained the distinction of being the largest structure built for love in the world and at the same time left a sad story behind.

The Statue of Liberty in New York, U.S.. (Shutterstock Photo)

Statue of Liberty

The landmark of New York, as well as one of the most interesting structures in the world, the Statue of Liberty was gifted to the U.S. by France to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The monument, which was brought to New York Harbor in pieces by ships, was later assembled and acquired its present appearance.

The 93-meter-high statue, which is also used as an observation tower today, holds a torch in its right hand and the Declaration of Independence in its left. You can also reach the statue, which has a crown symbolizing the seven continents and the seven seas of the world, by visiting the island by ferry. Those who reach the monument should also be ready for a fascinating New York Harbor view.

Ballerina Statue

Now, there is a landmark from the Balkans. Moreover, it is one with a romantic story. In Budva, Montenegro's touristic city, you will see a ballerina statue, or simply a dancer, in the middle of the sea, which has turned into the symbol of the city, on a pleasant path on the way to Mogren Beach.

There are many legends about the statue that adorns the wonderful Old Town view behind it. The figure belongs to the famous Belgrade artist Gradimir Aleksic. The legends, on the other hand, are somewhat tragic. When I first went, I heard that the statue belonged to a dancing girl who supposedly fell into the sea and drowned and that this statue was erected in her memory.

The second time I went, there were those who said that the statue was a dancing girl waiting for her sailor lover. Rumor has it that the girl's sailor lover sailed to distant seas. The girl waited for days and months on the rocks, but no one returned. This story inspired the sculptor and this work emerged. I don't know if the girl was a dancer or if such dramatic legends are real, but with the walls of the old city in the background, the view of the ballerina on the shore is enough to enchant visitors.

The Galata Tower, in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Galata Tower

I would love to talk about the symbolic structure of Istanbul as I conclude my article, but I could not decide which building is the symbol of this city. The metropolis has traces of different civilizations, spread over two continents, and is almost a cultural mosaic. The Maiden's Tower, Galata Tower, Bosporus Bridge, Hagia Sophia... all of these precious works deserve to be the symbols of Istanbul. But I would like to end my article by talking about one of the most special structures of this beautiful city as an example.

Galata Tower, one of the oldest still-standing towers in the world, has a deep-rooted history. The tower, which was built during the Byzantine period, took its current form with the arrangements of the Genoese. Later, the tower underwent some repairs by the Ottoman Empire. The tower was raised during the reign of Sultan Selim III, and the roof was reinforced in lead and wood. Those who want to visit the tower can climb to its top and witness a wonderful view of Istanbul.

There are hundreds of different cities and hundreds of landmarks around the world. Each of them has a different story. Some are sad, some are interesting, and some are scary. These structures, many of which we wait for in long lines just to take a single photograph, will always remain a valid reason to visit a city.