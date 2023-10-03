Welcome to 24 hours in the cradle of civilization. A place that offers you an inexhaustible treasure of culture, history, and cuisine that will captivate you and light a fire in your heart. A day in Athens will take you through the labyrinthine alleys of the old city, let you taste the sweet side of Athens, and immerse you in thousands of years of history.

Say hello to Athens, the city that touches the sky and where gods and giants shape history. Between ancient ruins and vibrant joie de vivre, between sun-kissed alleys and the deep blue Aegean Sea, there lies the cradle of Western civilization.

City of gods, giants

You are facing a Herculean task. Can you experience Athens in one day? It almost seems like it would take an eternity to see all the wonders of this metropolis.

No need to worry, I have an effective plan to help you maximize your 24 hours in Athens. When I visit a new city, I often dedicate a day to exploring so I can fully indulge in delicious cuisine for the remainder of my trip. So my biggest Athens tip would be to get an overview of the city in the first 24 hours and then just eat.

It is a city that never sleeps and is always hungry. Let's go on a culinary journey together and discover the best places for a traditional Greek breakfast.

Traditional Greek breakfast

To Koulouri tou Psyrri – a hidden treasure in the middle of the lively Psirri district. Here you can try the most delicious tiropitas (cheese pastries) and bougatsas (cream-filled puff pastries) you've ever tasted.

Ariston Lompotesi – the undisputed king of breakfast in Athens. For over 100 years, this place has been serving the best pitas in town. You can only buy them to go, though.

Stani – a century-old gem in the heart of Athens, is known for its traditional Greek yogurts and honey that will leave you on cloud nine.

The Brunchers – Perfect place for a delicious breakfast with an exceptional ambiance. An Instagram-friendly dish is poached eggs in avocado.

Journey into antiquity

After starting with a Greek breakfast, it's time to discover the historical treasures of Athens. You cannot visit Athens without seeing its remarkable ancient sights.

When visiting Athens, begin your day by visiting the Acropolis before breakfast to beat the crowds. The Acropolis is the first thing most people think of when they think of Athens. It has The city has been dominated by its impressive beauty for over 2,500 years. It is best to visit in the early morning to avoid crowds.

At daybreak, the Acropolis stands proudly above Athens, radiating its magnificence. It is not only the symbolic center of the city but also a masterpiece of ancient Greek architecture that evokes a sense of wonder.

When visiting the Acropolis, make sure to prioritize the Temple of Athena Nike (Erechtheion) and the unparalleled Parthenon. The structure of the Parthenon is a remarkable testament to the exceptional abilities of the ancient Greek builders, which have withstood the test of time.

A view from the city center, Athens, Greece, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

Plaka, Greek Agora

As soon as you descend the Acropolis, you are immersed in the Plaka neighborhood. Plaka is the old town of Athens and feels more like a charming village than a big city. Here you can stroll through picturesque alleys, buy souvenirs, and enjoy delicious ice cream.

Its labyrinthine alleys, rich in history, will lead you to the ancient Greek Agora, the former political, commercial and social center of ancient Athens.

Walk through the Stoa of Attalos and admire the Temple of Hephaestus. Imagine what life must have been like in this vibrant ancient city thousands of years ago.

Athens' historical heritage and vibrant present offer a unique blend. The Acropolis and Agora combine history and the present in a unique way. Next, I'll show you how to make the most of your afternoon in Athens.

Greek hospitality

After an exciting morning of ancient discoveries, it's time to explore the delights of Athens. Let's find the perfect place for a relaxing lunch break.

Greek cuisine is characterized by fragrant herbs and fresh produce. Traditional dishes are tzatziki, dolmades, moussaka, and souvlaki.

Many taverns and restaurants offer these dishes. Some have made a name for themselves through their excellent quality and authenticity.

To Kafeneio – A charming, traditional tavern in the heart of Plaka.

O Thanasis – Street food restaurant in the lively Monastiraki district, known for its excellent grilled specialties such as kebabs, souvlaki, and grilled cheese.

Funky Gourmet – two Michelin-starred restaurants known for their innovative and creative interpretation of Greek cuisine.

Psiri: Where food becomes art

Psiri, a vibrant neighborhood in Athens, is known for its lively streets and artistic flair. Here you'll find some of the best restaurants and taverns in the city.

One favorite is Atlantikos, known for its fresh seafood and cozy atmosphere. Also recommended are Enastron, Lithos, and Karamanlidika.

After the deluge of palate pleasers, it's time to embrace the afternoon and experience the heart of Athens in a quieter and gentler way.

National Garden

When I entered the National Garden, it was as if I was immersed in another world. A contrast to the hectic city life, this beautiful green space offers a wonderful tranquility.

On the well-kept paths, you can admire rare trees and plants. Or you can rest for a moment on one of the benches and enjoy the chirping of the birds.

Syntagma Square (the pulsating heart of Athens) is just a stone's throw away. It is the political heart of Athens. This square is a vibrant place in Athens. It is surrounded by neoclassical buildings, cafes, and restaurants.

More than just a square, it is the epicenter of Athens' social and political life. The imposing façade of the Greek Parliament at the top of the square is an unforgettable sight.

Athens tip: If you want to see the changing of the guard of the Evzones, the traditional guards of the Parliament, you should stand in front of the Parliament at the hour. However, the most spectacular changing of the guard takes place on Sundays at 11 a.m.

After so many discoveries and adventures, it's time to sit back and enjoy the sweet side of life.

Looking for some delicious Greek snacks? Look no further than bougatsa, a warm puff pastry filled with sweet vanilla cream that will leave you wanting more. For those who prefer savory snacks, try tiropita, a traditional Greek cheesecake that is sure to satisfy. And don't forget about Greek coffee, with its strong and aromatic flavor that is perfect for a busy day in the city.

If you're feeling adventurous, why not try ouzo, an aniseed drink that packs a punch? Just be careful, as it can be quite strong! These snacks are more than just treats – they are a piece of Greek culture that you won't want to miss.

Local recommendations

Loukoumades Ktistakis – famous for its irresistible loukoumades (Greek doughnuts). You'll also be served a memorable Greek coffee here.

Takis Bakery in central Athens is another tip. The tiropita (cheesecake) and spanakopita (spinach pie) here are to die for.

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon in these wonderful cafés and immerse yourself in Athens' rich culinary landscape.

A night view of the city center, Athens, Greece, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

Athens by night

The sun is setting, but Athens is only now coming to life. The evening in Athens is a world of its own and if you are still in the city at night, you are part of it.

Night owl's paradise: Looking for the best neighborhoods in Athens for nightlife? Look no further! Psiri is a hub of activity with its many bars and nightclubs. Meanwhile, if you're after an authentic Greek experience, Exarchia is the place to be. The streets are lined with colorful graffiti, and you'll find some of the best taverns in town. And if you're into trendy bars and electronic music, head to the Gazi district. There's always something happening in these vibrant areas!

Greece is known for its fantastic cuisine, and Athens is no exception. I recommend the Mani Mani restaurant. Located near the Acropolis Museum in Athens, it offers traditional Greek cuisine with a modern twist. And if you're in the mood for seafood, you should visit Elaea Mezedadiko near the Acropolis. Here you'll be treated to freshly caught fish and other seafood.

The charming restaurant Omorphi Polis in Monastiraki convinces you with excellent Greek cuisine and a picturesque ambiance.

Athens is a city that never rests. Its friendly locals give off a welcoming vibe and the vibrant energy of life can be felt all around. Immerse yourself in the nightlife of Athens and witness its captivating charm within a day. As night falls, the city is draped in a deep blue hue and the historic landmarks are illuminated.

But when you're in Greece, that doesn't mean you only eat Greek food. There is an incredible choice of dishes. Some Asian cuisines are a must, for example, as Athens is known for its mix of Greek and Japanese cuisine.

Birdman (Voulis 35) is tucked away in a small, narrow block near other well-known venues around Syntagma and is the ideal place for a casual early dinner. Along the wide bar, there is only room for diners to sit on high stools and rub up against each other, or you can sit outside where there is more of a street atmosphere.

Reservations are a must, otherwise, you will unfortunately be left at the door. The menu is not very extensive, so it is advisable to go in groups of four and share some of everything.

It starts with some small bites, like the beef tartare and beef tataki. There's also a whole section of Wagyu beef nigiris, which are delicious, and all kinds of chicken bites: thighs, wings and even hearts. Above all, there are delicious burgers: Chicken Katsu and Smash Burger and still to try The Beef Ramen (a rarity in Athens).

Pizzeria Granello (Perikleous 18) is a stylish yet simple place where you can enjoy authentic Italian pizza made with fresh and traditional ingredients, Athens, Greece, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

Pizzeria Granello (Perikleous 18) is a stylish yet simple place where you can enjoy authentic Italian pizza made with fresh and traditional ingredients. The custom-made wood-fired oven is from Naples, and their dough is made daily with natural sourdough. A must-try is their delicious garlic bread and the Prosciutto Funghi pizza with Marzano sauce.

There seems to be an insider burger joint in every city nowadays, regardless of the local food scene. Its bun may look as dark as night, but the taste is heavenly, all the way to the Nike Temple. Food Str (Kalamiotou 14) may be a small kiosk, but they sure know how to create delicious flavors.

The hamburger of Food Str (Kalamiotou 14), Athens, Greece, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

If you find yourself in Athens, one of the most exciting places to explore is the area around Kolokotroni Street. This street is known for its stunning neoclassical buildings, trendy shops, and delicious restaurants. In fact, it has even been recognized as one of the most fashionable streets in the world, earning multiple awards.

If you're in the area, a great way to spend an afternoon is to step outside your front door and make your way to Kolokotroni Square. From there, you can visit the National History Museum (which used to be the parliament building) before leisurely walking down Aeolou Street to take in the stunning neoclassical architecture.

When you're ready for a break, why not try a Greek salad, burger, or Indian-style souvlaki, washed down with an ouzo or Fredo cappuccino? Afterward, head over to the vendors selling a variety of goods, including sandals, books, clothes, art, jewelry, and old watches. It's sure to be a fun and memorable experience.