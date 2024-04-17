Summer is approaching, the holidays are here, and the weather is perfect for a gathering. Why not explore Türkiye's premier marinas, each offering a unique blend of luxury amenities, stunning scenery and exceptional services?

Here are some of the best marinas in Türkiye, known for their amenities, scenic locations and quality of service.

Bodrum

Hands down, Türkiye’s most popular vacation destination understandably also houses some of the country’s top-notch marinas. But the Bodrum peninsula is expansive, which means each marina has its own characteristics and advantages.

Port Bodrum Milta Marina: Situated in the heart of Bodrum’s city center, the Milta Marina offers modern facilities and the most vibrant atmosphere on the peninsula. It's conveniently located near the town's shops, restaurants and historical sites, meaning you won’t have any need for further transportation upon arrival. Everything one could want for a full-holiday experience in addition to practicalities can be accessible on foot from Bodrum’s oldest and most central marina. With views of the castle, upscale brand shops and restaurants in addition to the opposing street being one of Bodrum’s most buzzing dining street, this marina places you in the pulse of the peninsula.

These days, however, the multiple award-winning Yalıkavak Marina, aka Palmarina Bodrum, is the most upscale in the country. Yalıkavak already rivals Bodrum's center as being the second-largest and busiest region on the peninsula and the marina has now made it one of the most prestigious for docking as well as dining. Housing chic brands and chef restaurants, including Nusr-Et, Sait and Zuma, this is another marina that places its guests in the heart of a throbbing town center with all of the activities and amenities one could need at a walking distance.

Located in the town of Turgutreis on the Bodrum Peninsula, D-Marin Turgutreis also offers modern facilities and a vibrant atmosphere, with plenty of shops and restaurants, and a lovely pedestrian walking and cycling path paralleling the sea. In summer, the D-Marin hosts musical performances and an outdoor cinema.

Anthaven in Akyarlar is the newest edition on the scene and offers luxury in a much more isolated section of the peninsula. The “boat park” only hosts a few dozen boats, and the amenities are select, however the environment vies for being one of the most luxurious yet low-key docking options.

Marina Türkbükü is located in what is considered the most upscale resort town in Bodrum and the marina provides a sophisticated atmosphere and easy access to the town's beach clubs and restaurants.

Didim

Located approximately 100 kilometers north of Bodrum, D-Marin Didim offers a much quieter experience yet still has modern amenities, including yacht services, a spa, shopping and dining options, in a picturesque setting. This marina can be a stop from which to visit the ancient Temple of Apollo.

Kuşadası

Situated in the resort town of Kuşadası on the Aegean coast, Setur Kuşadası Marina is known for its excellent facilities and convenient location near popular tourist attractions such as Ephesus and the House of the Virgin Mary, which are in Selçuk and less than 20 kilometers away.

Alaçatı-Çeşme

Port Alaçatı Marina is in a league of its own with villas that have their own pier in front of them in addition to marina docking. Alaçatı is a popular vacation destination for the rich and famous and Port Alaçatı Marina, while not huge, does reflect that exclusivity. Not to be mistaken, the town of Alacati, which gained popularity due to its ideal windsurfing conditions, is actually at a few kilometers’ distance away, making a stay at this particular marina requiring a vehicle should you want to check out the town and its boutique shops and top-notch cuisine.

The Çeşme Marina is nearly the same distance to Alacati and you get the benefit of also discovering the town of Çeşme itself.

An aerial view of Marmaris, a popular tourist destination in the Turkish Riviera. (Shutterstock Photo)

Marmaris

Marmaris is a popular summer vacation destination for foreign and domestic tourists alike and has a big boating culture and boasts a number of marinas. Admittedly set more exposed to the elements than others, the Marmaris Yacht Marina can be breezy, but it also offers a wealth of shops and restaurants and is one of the top tourist attractions of the region.

Orhaniye Marina is close to Marmaris but offers an entirely different experience. A very slow-paced seaside town beloved by boaters, Orhaniye offers a relaxing respite with simple amenities but spectacular swimming opportunities in a peaceful environment surrounded by nature.

Göcek

Göcek is a popular sailing destination along the Turquoise Coast, and D-Marin Göcek is one of the premier marinas in the area, which boasts half a dozen and nothing much else. Don’t get me wrong, Göcek is definitely worth visiting. This makes it a spectacular vista with boats lined up as far as the eye can see and impressive dining venues from which to watch them. Göcek is pristine, quaint and characteristic and rightly one of the most popular docking destinations in the country.

Fethiye

Slightly outside of the city center, Fethiye’s Ece Marina is a practical place to dock as a base to venture out to the neighboring coves such as Ölüdeniz, which are some of the most beautiful swimming spots in the Turkish Riviera.

Kaş

A favorite vacation destination among Turks, Kaş Marina is nestled in the picturesque town of Kaş on the Mediterranean coast. It offers stunning views of the harbor and easy access to the town's attractions, including ancient ruins and diving sites.

Antalya

The sweltering yet bustling city of Antalya also has a number of marinas to serve as a base to discover the historical town, ancient sites and natural wonders. It offers excellent facilities for both sailors and visitors, with stunning views of the surrounding mountains and coastline and easy access to what is now a full-fledged city.

Kemer Marina is the more low-key option in this region of Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast and is known for its beautiful setting and excellent facilities. It offers easy access to the nearby mountains and ancient ruins.

These are just a few examples of the best marinas in Türkiye, each offering its own unique charm and attractions for boaters and visitors alike. Of course, Istanbul with its three different bodies of water also has a number of unique and impressive marinas that to list would be a whole other article in its own right. These marinas along the southern coast offer a diverse range of experiences, from bustling city centers to secluded bays, catering to the preferences of different travelers and boat owners looking to enjoy Türkiye's stunning coastline.