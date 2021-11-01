The world's 18th longest luxury motor yacht, “Flying Fox” belonging to Jeff Bezos, the founder of the United States e-commerce giant Amazon, was spotted Sunday on a blue cruise in the bays of Turkey’s Aegean province of Muğla, according to Anadolu Agency.

Jeff Bezos' Cayman Islands-flagged 136-meter-long (446.1-feet-long) yacht docked at Akbük Bay in the Gulf of Gökova on the western coast of Turkey.

Attracting attention with its size, the yacht features two helipads and a helicopter. Having a pool, jacuzzi, spa, gym, water sports and cinema facilities, it can host 22 guests in 11 cabins, one of which is a master suite and 10 of which are for VIPs.

The weekly rent of Flying Fox, which is ranked 18th according to the length order of motor yachts, is stated as 3 million Euros on the websites serving in the yacht sector.

The yacht was seen in famous tourist destinations of Muğla, Fethiye and Marmaris, as well as Bodrum the previous summer.