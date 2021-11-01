The world's 18th longest luxury motor yacht, “Flying Fox” belonging to Jeff Bezos, the founder of the United States e-commerce giant Amazon, was spotted Sunday on a blue cruise in the bays of Turkey’s Aegean province of Muğla, according to Anadolu Agency.
Jeff Bezos' Cayman Islands-flagged 136-meter-long (446.1-feet-long) yacht docked at Akbük Bay in the Gulf of Gökova on the western coast of Turkey.
Attracting attention with its size, the yacht features two helipads and a helicopter. Having a pool, jacuzzi, spa, gym, water sports and cinema facilities, it can host 22 guests in 11 cabins, one of which is a master suite and 10 of which are for VIPs.
The weekly rent of Flying Fox, which is ranked 18th according to the length order of motor yachts, is stated as 3 million Euros on the websites serving in the yacht sector.
The yacht was seen in famous tourist destinations of Muğla, Fethiye and Marmaris, as well as Bodrum the previous summer.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.