Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, expressed pride over Ormana village in Antalya's Ibradı district being named the "Best Tourism Village." He said the award recognizes the village's historical fabric and unique natural beauty, highlighting its contribution to sustainable tourism and rural development on an international scale.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ersoy celebrated Ormana's distinction as the top tourism village in the 2024 United Nations World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) Best Tourism Villages program. He said: "This recognition is a source of pride for our country. The village’s historical texture, unparalleled natural beauty, and its contributions to sustainable tourism and rural development have now been internationally acknowledged."

"Additionally, Karabük's Yörük village was included in the program's Improvement Track. This success story of Ormana will create new opportunities for global recognition."

Ersoy concluded by wishing the village continued success, emphasizing that this recognition will further elevate Antalya and Ormana's global profile.

Ormana is a picturesque village, nestled in the Taurus Mountains. Known for its rich history and stunning natural surroundings, it has long been a hidden gem, attracting travelers seeking an authentic rural experience. The village is renowned for its well-preserved traditional architecture, particularly its distinctive "saffron houses" made from local stone, which reflect the region's cultural heritage.

In recent years, Ormana has gained increasing attention as a model for rural development and sustainable tourism. Local initiatives have focused on preserving the village's unique architecture and promoting its natural attractions, such as hiking trails, local agriculture, and organic produce. These efforts have contributed to the village's growing reputation as a top destination for those interested in exploring Türkiye's rural landscapes and traditional way of life.