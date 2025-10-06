Sarıkamış Ski Center in Kars, one of Türkiye’s leading winter tourism destinations, will no longer rely on natural snowfall to open its ski season, thanks to the newly installed artificial snowmaking system.

Situated at an altitude of 2,634 meters above sea level, the resort features 10 ski runs stretching a total of 30 kilometers, served by five chairlifts. Nestled within yellow pine forests, the resort is located just 2 kilometers from Sarıkamış town and 54 kilometers from Kars city center.

Currently, intensive work is underway to complete the installation of ponds and the snowmaking system. This advancement means the resort will no longer have to wait for natural snowfall to start the ski season. Once temperatures drop below minus 5 degrees Celsius, artificial snow production will begin, allowing the season to start earlier and last longer.

Final preparations

Sarıkamış District Governor Enis Aslantatar shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the snowmaking system will enable the resort to determine the start of the ski season independently of weather conditions. "We are about to complete the final phase of artificial snowmaking. Our goal is to cover the slopes with artificial snow by Nov. 24. All preparations are finalized," he said.

Aslantatar also emphasized the unique quality of natural snow in Sarıkamış, often referred to as "crystal snow," which is rare globally and found only in places like the Alps and Sarıkamış. He expressed hope for early natural snowfall to complement the artificial snow.

At the summit, a pond with a capacity of 115,000 cubic meters has been constructed to support snowmaking operations. Snow machines have been installed up to the entrance of Karanlık Dere, a key location within the resort. Additionally, eight mobile snow machines have been brought in, enabling flexible snow production on desired slopes.

Preventing reservation cancellations

Last season, delayed snowfall postponed the season’s start until January, causing significant cancellations in hotel bookings. This year, thanks to the artificial snow system and filled ponds, such cancellations are expected to be avoided. "Once the pond is filled, all slopes can be covered in snow within 40 hours," Aslantatar explained.

Visitors to Sarıkamış often travel to nearby cities such as Kars, Iğdır, Ardahan and Erzurum in the evenings, contributing substantially to the local economy. Aslantatar highlighted the uniqueness of the region, noting it offers an experience unmatched anywhere else in the world.

The snowmaking advancements have already sparked increased interest from tourists in Russia, the Caucasus, Iran and neighboring countries. Aslantatar confidently anticipates strong demand this season, expecting Sarıkamış to open its ski season earlier than any other resort in Türkiye and close it later.

He urged ski enthusiasts to plan their trips to Sarıkamış early, noting that foreign visitors have been making serious inquiries since the summer after learning about the improvements.