The cost of passports, which are indispensable for travel abroad, is always a matter of curiosity. So how many U.S. dollars do world citizens pay for passports? Here are the fees paid for the world's most expensive passports.

Even travelers known for cutting travel costs can be caught off-guard when replacing an expired (or soon to expire) passport that can cost hundreds of U.S. dollars.

A British passport costs £75.50, averaging around $95.

According to CNN's report, the 10-year payable for adult passports ranges from an average of $100 to $160.

British, Australian and Irish passports. (Shutterstock Photo)

On the other hand, an American passport costs $165 for first-time buyers, while the cost of passport renewal is $130.

For Swedish citizens, the cost of the passport is CHF 145, that is, $150.

Japanese and New Zealanders can expect to pay about $125 which corresponds to Japanese Yen 16,000 and NZ$ 191.

Japanese citizen passport and a flight ticket for a travel. (Shutterstock Photo)

However, the shocking numbers are yet to be seen.

Mexico, the country in the southern portion of North America requires $170 for passports. In 2021, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced an electronic passport that stores the holder's information in a chip.

The passport of Liechtenstein, a western European principality located between Switzerland and Austria, costs about $260. It is one of the smallest countries in the world yet requires a big budget.

Cuban passport and plane ticket on top of a travel suitcase at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 29, 2021. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cuban passport, which facilitates international traveling, differs from the ones that are on the list. The new passports, which cost 2500 Cuban pesos (about $105), are valid for six years yet they need to be extended every two years. Each extension process means CUP 500 in addition to the first issue. When the process is extended to 10 years, a Cuban passport costs CUP 6,500 (about $270).

To renew their passport, Australians need to pay AU$ 308 (about $220). If they live abroad, the total cost raises to $336 because of the overseas processing surcharge.

Turkish passports. (Shutterstock Photo)

While the Syrian passport is slightly less powerful in terms of opening the other countries' gates, it is one of the world's most expensive passports.

Syrian expats can expect to pay $300 for a new passport which is valid for six years. Holding a Syrian passport over 10 years roughly costs $600.

Lebanon, located on the coastline of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, is at the top of this list with 1,200,000 Lebanese pounds (about $795) cost for its citizens to renew their passports. Interestingly expats pay $200 less compared to local citizens.

What about Turkey? In Turkey, TL 1478.30 ($96.11) has to be paid for a four-10 year passport. With a book value of TL 225, the passport costs TL 1703.30 (average $113).