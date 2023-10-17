Are you ready for a journey into Austria's enchanting fairy-tale world? The Salzkammergut region will captivate you with its crystal-clear lakes, historic towns and breathtaking views of the Alps.

When you think of Austria, the mesmerizing landscapes of the Alpine mountains, major cities like Vienna, Salzburg, Graz, Mozart and winter tourism probably come to mind. However, there are towns and lakes with magnificent landscapes in Austria that offer a completely different Austrian experience, especially when paired with the surrounding Alps.

This region, known as Salzkammergut, is famous for its enchanting lakes, surrounded by the mountain range and historic towns. Don't be surprised when I say it's "known," as many cities in this region deserve more recognition than they receive. One of the lakes that has managed to make a name for itself globally in this region, named after the salt mining here (Salz: Salt), is Hallstattersee Lake in the town of Hallstatt.

Hallstatt Lake

Located approximately three hours from Munich and 1.5 hours from Salzburg, this popular destination holds the distinction of being the only village in the world that has been cloned. A massive investment in Hallstatt's exact replica was made near the city of Huizhou in Guangdong Province, China, by admirers captivated by this place. While the real thing exists, there's no comparison, but a village with a 7,000-year history is not something a replica can truly capture.

I won't delve into the rich history here. Instead, let me share what makes this corner of paradise unforgettable for me, a day I can never forget. Hallstatt truly deserves detailed descriptions and numerous praises. I'm currently reminiscing about dreamlike scenes, feeling like I'm breathing in the fresh mountain air of the Alps.

I can still picture myself sitting right by the lake, sipping my coffee amid this dreamy landscape. Years later, when you find yourself at home, you can immerse yourself in these dreams, breathe in the fresh Alpine air and wake up inside a fairy tale by visiting Hallstatt. Extend your visit here and explore the lakes I'm about to describe.

Wolfgangsee Lake

Wolfgangsee Lake, located in St. Wolfgang, is highly likely to be familiar to you after Hallstatt. Wolfgangsee Lake is the perfect destination for explorers, situated in Austria's lake region, or Salzkammergut.

Promoted with the slogan "Lake of Emotions," this lake is a place where anyone can pause and feel good. People also come here for health and winter tourism. The lake, which boasts incredible clarity due to being formed by melting glaciers, is the second-largest lake in the lakes region. Surrounding Wolfgangsee Lake are the towns of St. Gilgen, St. Wolfgang and Strobl. Among these towns, St. Gilgen is the most intriguing.

St. Gilgen, located on the shores of Wolfgangsee Lake, is known as the birthplace of Anna Maria Pertl, the famous music genius Mozart's mother. (Getty Images Photo)

St. Gilgen town

This town, located on the shores of Wolfgangsee Lake, is known as the birthplace of Anna Maria Pertl, the famous music genius Mozart's mother. Don't be surprised when you see the statue of Mozart playing the viola in "Mozart Platz." Although Mozart was born in Salzburg, his mother hailed from this town, and you can find many traces of Mozart here, similar to Salzburg.

Anna Maria Wilburga Pert, Mozart's mother, was born in St. Gilgen. Of her seven children, only two survived: her daughter, Maria Anna, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It's said that Mozart's sister was exceptionally talented in music but distanced herself from it after marriage. After her husband's death, Maria Anna settled in her mother's house in St. Gilgen and later moved to Salzburg, where she continued her musical pursuits. Despite Mozart never visiting, he remains an unforgettable figure in this town.

St. Gilgen is remarkable not just for Mozart's story but also for its unique architectural houses and streets. You'll witness the presence of "Luftmalarei," mural paintings on the houses, which I previously saw in Germany's romantic road towns like Garmisch and Oberammergau. These colorful paintings depicting mostly religious themes on the front facades, side walls and balconies of houses create an atmosphere reminiscent of a fairy tale.

Fuschlsee Lake

Another noteworthy lake in the lakes region is Fuschlsee, which stands out with its natural beauty and activities. With crystal-clear waters and surrounding wooded areas, the lake offers stunning natural beauty. You can take walks, go cycling, visit the historical castle on the lake's shore and enjoy various activities here.

Mondsee Lake

Mondsee Lake gave its name to the town it's located in. This charming town also boasts colorful houses. If you visit in December, be aware that the Christmas celebrations here are fantastic. At other times, you can enjoy walks around the lake, go fishing, and, if the season is right, even swim.

The Salzkammergut region is a perfect destination to explore Austria's enchanting beauty. Beyond the well-known town of Hallstatt, there are mesmerizing places like Wolfgangsee, St. Gilgen, Fuschlsee Lake, Mondsee Lake and many others you might have never heard of. Austria's lakes region will captivate you with its natural beauty, historic villages and activities. In St. Gilgen, where Mozart's mother was born, the streets adorned with colorful houses are especially captivating. Salzkammergut is undeniably an ideal choice to step into a real fairy-tale world.