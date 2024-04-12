Azmak Creek, nestled in Akyaka, a part of the Ula district recognized as a "Cittaslow," meaning slow city by the Cittaslow Union, is a haven for nature enthusiasts, especially after NASA's social media post about the waterway in 2021.

NASA shared an Instagram story showing the Azmak River with the caption, "Wow ... Take in the beauty in Azmak River in Akyaka," on April 22, Earth Day, on its official account.

Pouring into the Gulf of Gökova, famous for its natural beauty, the river is home to dozens of animal species, from otters to sea turtles, as well as different plant species, some of which are indigenous to tropical climates.

Located midway between downtown Muğla and the coastal town of Marmaris, Akyaka village was a modest fishing village until 20 years ago before it started to attract local and foreign tourists with boat trips on the Azmak and surrounding rivers. The Azmak River, which looks like a natural aquarium, attracts more than 1 million local and foreign tourists every year.

Governor Idris Akbıyık extolled Akyaka's allure for those craving a nature-filled holiday, offering an array of activities such as sunbathing, sunset watching, fishing, water sports, cycling and the chance to explore cultural and historical sites.

The water of the Azmak River flows refreshingly cold and clear, inviting passersby to drink from its pristine stream. Along its banks, one can observe a myriad of living creatures with ease.

An aerial view of Azmak Creek, part of the area declared a "Slow City" by the International Cittaslow Union General Secretariat, Muğla, Türkiye, April 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

Where's the creek?

Located approximately 28 kilometers (17 miles) from Muğla, accessing Azmak Creek is primarily via road, although air travel to the region is also feasible.

Akyaka, the charming locale housing the river, stands about 150 kilometers from Bodrum Airport and roughly 57 kilometers from Dalaman Airport, offering convenient travel options.

Upon reaching Muğla's city center, travelers can hop onto Akyaka minibusses from the bus station to reach the river's tranquil shores.

The journey, lasting around 30 minutes, culminates at Azmak Creek, inviting visitors to partake in delightful boat tours departing from Akyaka Harbor.

These tours, spanning about 20 minutes, provide a captivating round trip of 2 kilometers along the river's serene waters. With limited capacity allowing no more than 12 participants per tour, the experience remains intimate and immersive.

Additionally, opting for paid tours opens up opportunities to capture stunning photographs of the river's aquatic life while cruising.

Must-visit places nearby

The Azmak River boasts an array of enchanting destinations worth exploring.

Sedir Island:

This spot is known as a natural paradise within Gökova Bay, famous for its golden sandy beaches and pristine sea, earning it the moniker "Island of Love." Boat tours departing from Azmak Creek offer seamless access to this idyllic spot.

Akbük Bay:

The bay is regarded as one of Gökova Bay's most scenic bays, it promises a unique natural experience owing to its untouched allure. Visitors can revel in swimming amid turquoise waters and basking in nature's tranquility.

Gökova Aşıklar Yolu:

Translating as "Lovers' Path," it is a sought-after destination for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike, offering captivating vistas and a serene ambiance accentuated by eucalyptus trees.

Akyaka Forest Camp:

This venue is a haven for camping enthusiasts, offering an immersive experience amid nature's embrace. With a capacity for 300 tents and a beachfront setting, it ensures an unforgettable camping adventure.

Sakartepe Observation Terrace:

Nestled approximately 900 meters above Gökova Bay, this terrace hosts hiking events, photography trips and thrilling paragliding activities, surrounded by scenic natural beauty.