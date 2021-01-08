The frozen Gökçedere Dam Lake attracts those seeking an ice skating paradise this winter with its fascinating, picturesque landscape in Turkey's northeastern Bayburt province.

The surface of the lake, which was created for agricultural irrigation and cage fishing in the Gökçedere town of the Demirözü district, freezes every year during the harsh winter season. The enchantingly beautiful sight offers a pleasant winter experience, and while the town does not have an ice rink, locals enjoy skating on the natural ice provided by the lake, some with their skates and others just with shoes.

Bayburt Mayor Yavuz Bakır told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are happy that the lake and its surroundings, which attract many tourists during the summer, also draw young people when the temperature falls below the freezing.

Plans to construct new facilities are also expected to provide a major boost to local tourism.

"Hopefully, as we complete the construction of planned facilities here in the summer season, we will also have an opportunity to build an ice skating rink, which will also benefit the tourism," he said.

Bakır stressed that the thickness of the ice was not "at the expected level" and even thinner this year compared to other years due to a drought.

He added that with the closed irrigation system they will implement, it will be possible to reach the required level of thickness by keeping the water "at the desired level," thus providing a better view and experience for locals and tourists alike.