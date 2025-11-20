Between forest springs, ancient thermal traditions and open-air adventures, discover how Bursa’s quiet autumn becomes the true start of winter.

When the mountains are cloaked in shades of gold and the morning air smells of damp moss and wood smoke, the real season begins – contrary to all cliches – not with the first snow, but much earlier. Anyone who thinks that bus trips to the Alps are only for ski tourists in the height of winter has yet to discover the most beautiful part of the year: autumn.

During this transitional period, when mountain villages become quieter and terraces emptier, classic winter sports regions reveal an entirely different character. Hiking paths open, springs whisper through the forest, and the wide landscapes of Uludağ turn into playgrounds for nature lovers. Reaching these places has become easier than ever thanks to modern public buses and small regional connections – routes that remain pleasantly unknown and wonderfully uncrowded.

Springs where stories begin

One such route leads to an area renowned for its natural springs – tiny, crystal-clear sources that rise silently from the forest floor. These waters have shaped the region’s identity for centuries. Historical documents from the late Ottoman period describe Uludağ’s springs as places of “mountain air, pure flow and healing mist,” visited by travelers seeking relief for respiratory and joint ailments.

In autumn, an almost magical calm settles over these waters. Wisps of fog drift over mirror-like ponds, moss-covered stones absorb the morning dew, and the forest floor glows in deep amber. Walking here feels like entering a natural amphitheater, where the sound of trickling water becomes the soundtrack of the season.

Healing culture of Uludağ

Long before skiing became synonymous with Uludağ, the mountain’s reputation was built on its thermal heritage. Bursa’s mineral-rich hot springs date back to Roman times, continued through the Byzantine era and took on renewed importance under the Ottomans. Sultans and scholars often travelled here believing that “mountain water clears the spirit,” a sentiment still echoed by many visitors today.

This centuries-old tradition finds a thoughtful contemporary interpretation in several retreats around the mountain.

One particularly impressive example is the Swissotel Uludağ Bursa, tucked deep within the Kirazlıyayla Forest. Originally built as a historic sanatorium, the building has been carefully restored to preserve the spirit of its healing past. Here, Swiss precision meets the tranquility of the forest – a place where, as General Manager Reha Efe notes, “the beauty of the mountain, the peace of the forest and the care of experienced wellness specialists” converge.

Outdoor activities

Anyone who associates Uludağ solely with skiing overlooks the best chapter of the mountain’s story. Autumn quietly activates an entirely different rhythm – one that invites movement, discovery and slow exploration. When the last remnants of summer fade, the former ski slopes open into vast hiking routes, marked with bright waypoints that lead wanderers deep into fir forests and across old shepherd paths. What was once a white canvas of snow becomes a textured landscape of soft earth, moss and golden leaves.

For trail runners, this shoulder season is a gift. The air is crisp, the ground steady and the terrain varied enough to offer both challenge and flow. It is not unusual to see early-morning runners weaving through amber-colored clearings, their breath turning into pale clouds as they move along the mountain’s southern ridges.

Mountain bikers, too, reclaim the pistes before winter. The downhill tracks, normally hidden under snow, wind through sunlit forests and open meadows, offering fast descents and wide viewpoints that are impossible to access in peak season. Guided tours begin as early as mid-September, taking small groups through forest trails where fallen leaves create a soft, natural carpeting.

Families find their own rhythm close to the spring pond, where the terrain is gentle and inviting. Children move freely here – hopping over shallow streams, collecting leaves in every shade of copper and red, or crouching along the banks to watch tiny fish in crystal-clear water. Even the shortest 10-minute loop feels like an adventure at this time of year, framed by the scent of damp earth and cool pine.

Autumn also draws photographers and birdwatchers. With low fog drifting through the clearings and migratory birds crossing the mountain, Uludağ becomes a natural observatory. The contrast between glowing trees and dark rock faces creates a living palette, and many travelers time their visit to capture this fleeting display before winter erases the colors.

In these months, the mountain offers a kind of freedom that winter cannot: wide, quiet paths, endless visibility and a pace that allows you to hear the forest breathe. Autumn may be the prelude to winter – but for many, it is Uludağ at its very best.

Everchanging landscape

What makes this region special is its dual nature: deep wilderness only minutes away from civilization. Buses run regularly and provide access to lesser-known valleys and highlands, offering a sustainable alternative to cars and ski lifts. With panoramic windows and heated interiors, even the journey becomes part of the experience.

Autumn into silence

The real charm of travelling here lies in the transformation. The same trail you walk in October becomes a snow-covered dreamscape in December; the quiet spring pond begins to steam under the winter sky. Inns that once served pumpkin soup and wood-fired bread begin offering salep and mulled spices.

This cycle – from warm golds to white silence – is the magic of Uludağ. You come in autumn to unwind and return in winter to celebrate the stillness. And if you're lucky, you’ll witness the moment in between: when the bus pauses briefly at a viewpoint, your breath becomes visible in the cold air and the sun hangs low over the forest.

That’s when you realize: your winter holiday has already begun.