In recent years, Shenzhen, the dynamic metropolis in Guangdong province, often described as “the Silicon Valley of China,” has emerged as one of the most popular getaways in the Greater Bay Area. For those living in Hong Kong and Guangzhou, Shenzhen has become the easiest and most exciting weekend destination.

City built at lightning speed

Over the past four decades, Shenzhen has transformed from a quiet fishing village into China’s largest electronics manufacturing hub and one of the country’s wealthiest cities. Its meteoric rise began in 1980, when the Central Committee designated the area as one of China’s first Special Economic Zones. This opened the door to foreign investment, export-driven industries and rapid urban development. The results are astonishing: Shenzhen’s GDP surged from less than 200 million yuan to 2.7 trillion yuan and the population expanded by an incredible 19.5 million people. Today, the city is a symbol of China’s innovation, technology and futuristic ambition.

For travelers from Hong Kong, the fastest route is the High Speed Rail from West Kowloon Station to Futian Station. The journey takes only 15 minutes, though you must pass through immigration.

A general view of Shenzhen city, China, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Travelers coming from Guangzhou can reach Shenzhen via the High Speed Rail from Guangzhou East Railway Station to Shenzhen Railway Station in about 70 minutes.

The best time to visit is between October and December, when the weather becomes pleasantly mild, with temperatures cool enough to enjoy long walks through the city.

The name “Shenzhen” was first recorded in 1410 during the Ming Dynasty. In the local dialect, the small ditches between rice fields were called zhen or yong. The term “Shenzhen (deep ditch)” originates from the deep irrigation channel that once passed through the original village. The town grew slowly during the Qing Dynasty through regional trade but remained modest until its dramatic transformation in the late 20th century.

One of the first things visitors notice is how remarkably clean and organized Shenzhen is. Nothing feels chaotic or overwhelming. Even the highways are lined with meticulously planted, brightly colored flowers an unexpected but charming detail that defines the city’s aesthetic.

Where to stay

Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen

Perched atop the 79-floor UpperHills skyscraper in the heart of Futian, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, opened in January 2022 and immediately raised the bar for luxury hospitality in the city. The experience sets the tone from the moment you step into the minimalist lobby, where sculptural furniture and stone gardens blend urban sophistication with natural serenity.

Interior of a room at Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China. (Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Shenzen)

The hotel offers 178 rooms and suites; some of the largest in Shenzhen, with marble bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets and state-of-the-art technology. Flooded with natural light, the rooms feature soft yellow and blue tones that create a calming atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling windows reveal sweeping views of lush city parks and futuristic towers. With even the smallest room measuring 56 square meters, this might be one of the best designed Mandarin Oriental properties I have ever experienced.

Pool view of Mandarin Oriental Shenzen, Shenzhen, China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Dining highlights

Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen has quickly become a gastronomic hot spot, home to six exceptional restaurants:

The Bay by Chef Fei: The hotel’s signature Cantonese dining room and one of the most sought-after tables in the city. Don’t miss the wok-fried lobster with aged rice wine or the pan-fried Australian ribeye with crispy garlic and chili.

Fine dining table at The Bay by Chef Fei, Shenzhen, China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

RIN: An intimate, high-end teppanyaki experience offering private, wood-paneled rooms and a personal chef who prepares wagyu sirloin, live abalone with seaweed and yuzu and other Japanese specialties.

Bazaar: A lively, international buffet perfect for travelers who want variety.

LIAN Lounge: Known for its Chinese-inspired afternoon tea and elegant cocktails.

Opus 388: Ideal for date nights and business dinners, pairing premium cuts with breathtaking city views.

Tapas 77: A relaxed address for Spanish bites and creative cocktails.

Spanning on the 68th floor, the Spa, Sky View Fitness Centre and 20-meter swimming pool occupy a peaceful sanctuary high above the city. Whether you’re unwinding on a quartz sand treatment bed at The Spa or reading a book by the pool’s 98-foot ceilings, the sense of tranquility is remarkable. The state-of-the-art Technogym machines add a motivating final touch.

Upperhills Shoppingmall

Located in the central downtown area of Futian, Upperhills is known for its photogenic loft town home to rows of colorful buildings comprised of red, orange and yellow. More than 300 brands populate this place, ranging from fashion and lifestyle to some of the most popular names in food and drink.

A view of Upperhills Shoppingmall, Shenzhen, China, Nov. 5, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Museum of Contemporary Art

With its dramatic use of glass, steel and sharp geometric forms, the museum’s architecture captures and reflects natural light in a way that feels both modern and poetic. Built with sustainable design principles, it has quickly become one of the standout landmarks on Shenzhen’s contemporary skyline.

A general view of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Shenzhen, China. (Courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art)

The Shenzhen Art Museum, recognized as the city’s oldest art institution, operates under the motto: “rooted in the local, facing the global; anchored in the present, looking to the future.” Since its founding, it has documented the city’s cultural evolution, contributed to the shaping of modern Chinese art and served as both a guardian of artistic heritage and a keen observer of new artistic movements. Today, it remains a defining pillar of Shenzhen’s cultural identity. Beyond its cultural programming, the museum provides valuable insight into Shenzhen’s rapid urban transformation, making it a must-visit for anyone curious about the city’s artistic energy and its remarkable rise within the Greater Bay Area.

Dafen oil painting village

The story of Dafen Oil Painting Village began in 1989, and in the decades since, it has grown into China’s largest center for the production and trade of commercial oil paintings now recognized as one of the most influential art distribution hubs in the world. As one of Shenzhen’s most distinctive creative districts, it continues to draw art lovers, collectors and curious visitors from across the region.

A colorful door at Dafen Oil Painting Village, Shenzhen, China, Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Situated at the crossroads of Shenhui and Busha Highways, Dafen is a lively network of studios, galleries and open workshops. Dozens of independent artists create original works and visitors can even commission personalized pieces at surprisingly accessible prices.

For those seeking a more immersive experience, Dafen offers hands-on painting and ceramic workshops where you can create and take home your own artwork. Even if art isn’t your strongest domain, the area makes for a relaxed and enjoyable day out, with its upbeat atmosphere, stylish cafes and unmistakable creative buzz.

A view of Zhongshuge Bookstore, Shenzhen, China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Zhongshuge Bookstore

Zhongshuge Bookstore is a masterpiece of design and a testament to the dynamic spirit of Shenzhen, featuring stunning architecture that pays tribute to the city’s transformation. A dramatic, book-lined spiral staircase winds through the store, inviting you to explore its literary treasures. The space unfolds into zones, each with its own unique character, including a concept area, a forum space and a dedicated children’s section.