Çarpanak Island, located in the Tuşba district along Lake Van in eastern Türkiye, draws nature lovers and photographers with its blooming almond trees, creating a picturesque landscape.

The island, which undergoes various transformations throughout the year, is particularly stunning in spring, when the almond trees bloom. After being covered in snow during the winter, the island and its surrounding peninsula now boast vibrant, blossoming almond trees, offering a perfect backdrop for visitors.

Nature enthusiasts can reach Çarpanak Island after a one-hour boat ride from Çitören village. Once on the island, visitors explore the historical and natural beauty, taking photos and enjoying the unique scenery. For those unable to reach the island, the peninsula offers an alternative escape, where people enjoy barbecues and tea in peace, away from the noise of the city.

The Vadi Nature Sports Club recently organized an event in the area as part of a campaign to promote the region. About 200 participants hiked through the area and captured breathtaking views along the way.

Mahmut Çelik, a Vadi Nature Sports Club member, said that with warmer weather, the club has started its spring activities. He added that they frequently organize tours to Çarpanak Island.

"The blooming almond trees and the blue of Lake Van have created an unparalleled view. We want people to see this atmosphere. It's very popular, and people are smiling, which also brings us joy," Çelik said.

"Çarpanak Island, thanks to photos shared on social media, has attracted both domestic and foreign visitors. We ask that people who come here treat nature and the environment with greater care and sensitivity."

Visitor Fatoş Bilicier, who frequently participates in such events, said she always has a great time. Despite the windy weather, she enjoyed her visit to the island.

"The almond trees in Çarpanak are creating beautiful sights," Bilicier said. "Anyone who wants to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and connect with nature is welcome here."