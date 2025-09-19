The world-renowned Bodrum Peninsula is, without a doubt, one of Türkiye’s most enchanting corners. With its rich cultural heritage spanning millennia, striking natural landscapes, distinctive architecture, mild climate, vibrant nightlife and crystalline bays, Bodrum captivates in a way few destinations can. According to the historian Herodotus, the ancient city was founded by the Leleges, whose roots date back to before 2000 B.C. Over the centuries, it has carried the imprints of numerous civilizations, from Caria and Persia to the Doric, Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras.

The name Bodrum is believed to have evolved from the Knights of St. Petrium, founders of the castle, who were referred to locally as Petrium or Petrum, eventually becoming Bodrum. For anyone seeking the perfect time to experience the peninsula, I would recommend September and October. With temperatures around 30°C, calmer crowds and a sea that is both vibrant and crystal clear, the region reveals its true allure during these months.

Six Senses Kaplankaya

Six Senses brings a unique philosophy of well-being so seamlessly integrated into daily life that it almost feels invisible, yet each day leaves you feeling subtly more at ease, all set against the postcard-perfect backdrop of the Turkish Riviera.

Restaurant view at Six Senses Kaplankaya, Bodrum, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Six Senses Kaplankaya)

What I’ve always admired about Six Senses is how it illuminates extraordinary destinations. Beyond the resort itself, the true highlight for me was discovering a corner of the world I might never have encountered otherwise. The architecture, with its low slung, elongated forms, flows gracefully into the hillside, creating a serene sanctuary in harmony with its natural surroundings.

A master suite with a pool and bedroom at Six Senses Kaplankaya, Bodrum, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Six Senses Kaplankaya)

At the heart of the resort lies a spectacular 10,000-square-meter spa, a haven of relaxation offering an extensive range of treatments designed to restore balance and vitality. The property, with 141 rooms, suites and villas, each offering sweeping views of the Aegean, introduces a glamorous new lifestyle destination just a short distance from Bodrum. Here, the essence of Mediterranean life is beautifully captured, where tranquility itself becomes the ultimate luxury.

Dining at Six Senses is a journey in every sense. Led by executive chef Özgür Bozgurt, the restaurants Meze by the Sea, Sage & Sea and the seaside Ortaköy Beach Bar & Barbecue Grill stand out for their flavors and their artful presentations. One of the hallmarks of the Six Senses brand is that they grow their own vegetables and produce their own olive oil. Savoring fresh, natural ingredients directly from the earth is an experience that feels almost transcendental. The resort is a sanctuary for those seeking both relaxation and a truly refined holiday experience.

Signature dishes at Meze by the Sea restaurant, Bodrum, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Meze)

Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum

Set against the dramatic beauty of Paradise Bay, along one of Europe’s most captivating coastlines, Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum feels less like a resort and more like a dreamscape come to life. The Aegean Sea dominates every view through expansive windows, across sunlit terraces, and mirrored in infinity-edge pools framed by private gardens. Here, time softens and every horizon seems infinite, inviting quiet reflection and indulgent stillness.

Interior of a room at Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

The hotel boasts some of the largest standard rooms in the Mediterranean, serene sanctuaries where muted tones and meticulous design create a refined sense of elegance. Style, comfort and luxury converge effortlessly. Two private beaches, a curated selection of restaurants, a world-class spa, and a variety of rooms, suites and villas elevate the resort to an unparalleled level, where every detail is treated as art.

Bougainvillea suite terrace at Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

Each room and suite is a private haven, blending generous proportions with graceful design. Dining here is an equally memorable experience, with a selection of thoughtfully curated restaurants and bars offering flavors that linger long after the meal ends. At the heart of the resort is the 2,700-square-meter spa, a sanctuary of well-being imbued with Mandarin Oriental’s signature wellness philosophy, where advanced treatments and nature’s rhythm merge to restore balance and energy.

A general view of Mandarin Oriental beach, Bodrum, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, is more than a resort; it is a destination unto itself. Hosting 10 internationally acclaimed restaurants, it has become a true epicurean haven. Among them, the arrival of Paris’s legendary Gigi has already transformed Bodrum’s culinary landscape. With its effervescent energy, glamorous setting and a two-week waiting list, Gigi has become a magnet for both local tastemakers and international guests.

A pizza served at Gigi restaurant, Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, Aug. 29, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

For those familiar with Mandarin Oriental properties around the globe, Bodrum stands apart. Having stayed at many of the group’s iconic resorts, I can say with certainty that the experience here is unmatched: a seamless blend of spirit, service, and luxury that captures the very essence of the “Turquoise Coast.” It is, in every sense, unforgettable.

I highly recommend staying at these two exceptional resorts to experience the ultimate combination of comfort, luxury and impeccable service.

Karma Restaurant

In the heart of Bodrum, a newly opened restaurant has captured my attention, one that embodies the city’s spirit and sets a benchmark every restaurant should aspire to. Karma is refined, stylish and effortlessly chic, blending Turkish and Aegean influences in a year-round dining experience amid the vibrant town center. From crisp linen tablecloths to the attentive and meticulous service staff, every detail is considered with care. I was captivated by the artistry of each presentation and the depth of flavor in every dish. Evenings are enhanced with rotating DJs and live music, adding a layer of charm to an already memorable night.

A signature dessert at Karma restaurant, Bodrum, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Karma)

Thanks to strong relationships with small local producers in and around Bodrum, every ingredient on the menu is not only fresh but tells the story of a culture and a landscape. At Karma, sustainability is not just a concept; it is a responsibility, expressed beautifully in every dish.