At the end of summer, I decided to take a spontaneous trip to our capital city, Ankara, to see what life is like there and explore what’s new in the city.

There are plenty of things to do in Ankara, Türkiye’s capital. From warm encounters with friendly locals to world-class museums and historic landmarks, there’s something for every type of traveller. This time, I wanted to begin my journey with one of the most talked-about sites in the country: the Beştepe Presidential Complex.

Designed by architect Şefik Birkiye, the complex includes both the Presidential Palace and the Presidential Library of Beştepe. Inaugurated on Oct. 29, 2014, the Presidential Complex spans an impressive 150,000 square meters. It is located in Ankara’s Beştepe neighbourhood, within the historic Atatürk Forest Farm.

Beştepe Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

What many don’t know is that the Presidential Complex is open to the public by appointment. Citizens can apply online by submitting their Turkish ID number and contact details. Once an application is made, visitors are given appointment options based on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s schedule and demand. Final confirmation is provided by the Presidential Communications Office via phone.

Tours are held on Fridays, in two groups - one in the morning and one in the afternoon - with each group limited to around 40 people. Guided tours take visitors through administrative buildings, the gardens, the ground floor of the main building where the president’s office is located and the Beştepe National Mosque, which is open to the public.

Contrary to the sensational rumors often circulated on social media, my first impression of the complex was its understated minimalist interior design. Turkish flags are displayed prominently throughout and the indoor spaces feature elegant Ficus benjamina trees. The walls are adorned with artworks representing Türkiye’s rich history, as well as handcrafted gifts from other world leaders, displayed in glass cases in order of country. There is nothing ostentatious or overwhelming; instead, a sense of balance and cultural pride is evident.

İlker Topdemir poses at Beştepe Presidential Complex, Ankara, Türkiye, Aug. 28, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The Selçuk and Ottoman influences are apparent in the hand-carved doors, ceilings and wall decorations. Along the staircase leading to the president’s office, visitors can also see oil portraits of all the presidents of the Republic of Türkiye, arranged in chronological order.

For those living in Ankara or anyone planning a trip to the capital, I highly recommend taking this guided tour of the Presidential Complex. It’s a fascinating experience that offers insight into Türkiye’s modern leadership and heritage.

Accommodation

Sheraton Ankara Hotel & Convention Center

The 24-story cylindrical Tower Hotel, located in the heart of the city, offers 305 rooms, all stylishly renovated in 2023 to create some of the most fashionable accommodations in town. Entire floors have been redesigned in striking silver tones, while others gleam in gold, giving each level a unique character. Spacious rooms flooded with natural light emphasize comfort and elegance.

Interior view of a room at Sheraton Hotel. (Courtesy of Sheraton Hotel)

Guests staying in the Club Rooms enjoy exclusive access to a 20th-floor lounge, open throughout the day, where they can relax, enjoy light snacks and drinks, or hold informal meetings in a refined setting. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the hotel becomes a lively destination for locals too, thanks to The Club House, a jazz bar that has become a popular meeting spot in the city.

General Manager Kılıç Ali Kantar and his dedicated team are known for their warm hospitality and personal attention to every guest.

Restaurants

Naya Restaurant

Perched high inside Ankara’s iconic Atakule, Naya Restaurant & Lounge offers a dining experience that feels almost cinematic. As the city stretches out beneath you, glittering with lights after sunset, you’re ushered into a world of refined flavors and effortless elegance. The menu is a curated journey through world cuisines, each dish plated with the precision of an artist, while signature cocktails crafted from exclusive recipes add a touch of theatre to the evening.

Interior view of Naya Restaurant. (Courtesy of Naya Restaurant)

The atmosphere strikes a perfect balance between sophistication and vibrancy, with live DJ performances creating a soundtrack for an unforgettable night. Whether you’re savoring a glass of wine as the capital glows beneath you or sharing a carefully plated dish with friends, Naya transforms dinner into a true experience with a dazzling showcase of Ankara at its very best.

Nakia Restaurant

At the very top of Ankara’s iconic Atakule, Nakia offers more than a meal – it delivers a dining experience as dynamic as the city itself. Its 360° rotating platform turns every dinner into a moving postcard, showcasing Ankara’s skyline from every angle.

The restaurant blends universal culinary artistry with deep-rooted Turkish traditions, creating a gastronomic journey where modern design, elegant ambiance and meticulous details come together seamlessly. The menu is a celebration of creativity and heritage. Signature starters inspired by Anatolian flavors, delicate olive oil dishes and artisanal cheeses give a nod to tradition, while main courses transform premium meats and seafood into works of art. Nakia’s sushi bar adds another dimension, with masterfully crafted sushi and sashimi that marry Japanese precision with contemporary flair.

Diners delight in the ambiance at Nakia Restaurant. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

More than a restaurant, Nakia is an elevated experience – a sparkling jewel above the city, perfect for romantic evenings, unforgettable celebrations, or simply savoring Ankara from a breathtaking new perspective.

Afitap Restaurant

Afitap Restaurant is well on its way to becoming a true legend in Ankara. My first impression was that this is a much-loved and highly popular spot. It has already built a loyal following; guests leave satisfied, and there’s a noticeable warmth in the atmosphere.

Afitap stays open until 1:00 a.m. Because of its popularity, making a reservation in advance is essential; otherwise, your night might not go as planned, as the first tables tend to clear out around 10:00 p.m.

A selection of dishes served at Afitap Restaurant. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The restaurant is particularly known for its mezes, which are widely praised in online reviews. The variety is remarkable. Instead of constantly updating the printed menu, they invite guests directly to the buffet to choose their courses, which I loved. It’s one of the most diverse selections I’ve seen in a long time: Aegean herbs, seafood, and everything in between, all perfectly delicious.

Tuz801

While wandering through Ankara’s historic streets, I stumbled upon another little culinary treasure: Tuz801. This tiny spot only opens on Saturdays and Sundays, offering takeaway treats, but you can place special orders during the week too.

They open their doors at 10:30 a.m., and once everything is sold out, that’s it for the day. I waited about 45 minutes, but it was well worth it. I tried a few items and every bite was delicious.

Workers prepare food for customers at Tuz801. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

You can also find Tuz801’s creations in a few coffee shops around Ankara, which is perfect if you’d rather skip the wait. But if I get the chance to go back, I’m grabbing the pistachio crumble again – it was unforgettable!