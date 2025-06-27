Capri is a small island in the Tyrrhenian Sea just off the Sorrentine Peninsula coast of Naples. Most visitors rush through on a day trip, but if you want to fully experience the island at its best, I highly recommend slowing down and staying for at least four days. Capri is part of the region of Campania in the Naples province. The town of Capri is the island's main population center. The island has two harbors, Marina Piccola and Marina Grande.

The island may be small, but a few days will give you extra time to explore the famous Blue Grotto, hike Monte Solaro, Anacapri, the iconic Faraglioni rocks, the mystical Blue Grotto, charming Marina Piccola, historic Villa San Michele, the Punta Carena Lighthouse and of course, Capri’s breathtaking nature and exceptional restaurants. The island that will mesmerize you with its unique shades of blue, and people watching in the Piazzetta without feeling rushed is a memorable experience.

A general view of Capri island, Italy, June 10, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Just a 30-minute ferry ride from Naples, Capri is a destination where every season brings its own kind of magic. There’s so much to see and experience on the island, from wandering the quiet elegance of Anacapri to cruising past the dramatic Faraglioni, swimming in the glowing waters of the Blue Grotto, or simply enjoying a long lunch with sea views.

One of the must-do experiences is a boat tour around the island. It is an unforgettable way to admire Capri’s wild coastline. You can also rent a scooter and explore from one end to the other, or lace up your walking shoes and discover hidden paths and scenic viewpoints on foot.

But let’s pause for a moment because the sea here is a different kind of blue. A “mad blue,” as the locals might say bold, deep and endlessly inspiring. This magical hue has stirred the imagination of fashion icons and artists alike for decades.

On the far side of the island lies Punta Carena, home to Capri’s famous lighthouse. It's a perfect spot for sunset lovers, quiet, scenic and drenched in golden light. You can walk there from Anacapri in about 40 minutes, or drive/scooter over in 10. While you’re there, don’t miss Sunset Maliblu, a relaxed beach club where you can unwind after a day of exploring. Just don’t forget your swimsuit because between the sunset views and the turquoise waters, you’ll want to dive right in.

Capri Palace Jumeirah

Nestled at the foot of Mount Solaro in Anacapri, Capri Palace Jumeirah is often referred to as the island’s hidden gem. Home to 80 rooms and suites, this elegant retreat is one of Capri’s most distinguished properties, boasting a world-class spa and two Michelin stars. Guests arrive via a picturesque, vine-draped walkway that opens onto a panoramic terrace with sweeping views of nearby Ischia.

Interior of a room at Capri Palace, Capri, Italy. (Courtesy of Capri Palace)

Anacapri offers a quieter, more authentic side of the island, where locals still go about their daily lives. Just steps outside the hotel, you’ll find yourself immersed in the relaxed rhythm of village life, far from the more touristy bustle of central Capri.

Ilker Topdemir poses in the garden at Capri Palace Jumeirah, Capri, Italy, June 10, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Don’t miss dinner at the two-Michelin-star L’Olivo restaurant and bar. Off-site, Capri Palace Jumeirah also operates Il Riccio and aMare, a world-renowned pizza spot you shouldn’t miss.

A general view of a'Mare, a renowned pizza spot on Capri, Italy, June 9, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The rooms at Capri Palace Jumeirah are styled in a quintessential Capri palette of blue and white. Milky ceramic tiles with delicate blue patterns and crisp white linen upholstery create an atmosphere that is both fresh and elegant.

Fine dining served at L’Olivo Restaurant, Capri, Italy, June 9, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

This year, the hotel introduced five brand new suites, each designed by renowned Italian architect and designer Patricia Urquiola. These suites, complete with private terraces, feature custom-made ceramics in soft blue tones that reflect the island’s natural beauty.

What truly sets the hotel apart, however, is its impeccable service. The professionalism and warmth of the staff elevate the entire experience, turning a luxurious stay into something truly exceptional.

Villa San Michele

When he died, the Swedish physician and author Axel Munthe left behind a legacy as a healer as well as a reputation for generosity; he would treat impoverished patients without charge. He also left behind Villa San Michele, his home and garden in Anacapri, which has been lauded as one of the most beautiful in Italy. With impressive horticultural knowledge, Munthe filled his gardens with rare and exotic flora. Today, Villa San Michele is a destination for tourists curious to see the idyll Munthe once inhabited.

Monte Solaro

Monte Solaro is the highest point on the island of Capri. From here, you can see the Faraglioni Rocks, Mount Vesuvius, the Isle of Ischia, Sorrento and the Bay of Naples.

An aerial view of the Faraglioni Rocks, Capri, Italy, June 9, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

From the bottom station in Anacapri, it is a seven-minute ride by chairlift to Monte Solaro. Tickets cost 12 euros ($14) round trip. The entire visit takes about 45 minutes to one hour.

Punta Carena

Located on the southwest corner of Capri, far away from major tourism centers, the Punta Carena Lighthouse is a secluded and picturesque attraction near Anacapri. First used in 1867, the lighthouse is one of the oldest in Italy and enjoys spectacular views of the coastline. There is a public beach and picnic area near the lighthouse, and there are a few charming beach cafes in the area as well. Visitors love the history and secluded nature of this attraction.

An aerial view of the Faro di Punta Carena Lighthouse, Anacapri, Capri, Italy. (Shutterstock Photo)

You can access this attraction by boat, foot or bus. Many boat tours pass around the lighthouse, and sunset views of it from the water are spectacular. The hike from Anacapri on Via Nuova del Faro takes about an hour. If you'd prefer to take the bus, you can take the Faro Anacapri route from Piazza della Pace, which will take you right by the lighthouse.

Restaurants

Da Gelsomina

A Culinary Gem Above the Bay of Naples, tucked away in the peaceful hills of Anacapri, Da Gelsomina is one of the island’s most beloved dining spots, celebrated for its traditional island fare and breathtaking views stretching across the Bay of Naples. Meals are served beneath a vine-draped pergola or on a panoramic terrace, where the Mediterranean landscape unfolds in every direction from the countryside of Anacapri to the distant silhouettes of Mount Vesuvius and Ischia.

A meal served at Da Gelsomina, Capri, Italy. (Courtesy of Da Gelsomina)

Here, the menu honors time-honored recipes passed down through generations. Savor island classics like ravioli capresi, coniglio alla cacciatora, pollo al mattone (brick pressed chicken) and spaghetti alla chiummenzana, tossed with sun ripened tomatoes. Each dish is prepared with seasonal ingredients from the garden and cooked with the same care and authenticity that has defined Da Gelsomina for decades. By day, the view is drenched in sunlight; by evening, it’s bathed in golden hues as the sun sets over the sea. The perfect backdrop for a truly Caprese dining experience.

Aurora restaurant

More than just a restaurant, it’s a story of passion and inspiration passed down through generations. A legendary destination favored by icons such as Valentino, Jackie O, Truman Capote and Giorgio Armani.

A general view of Aurora Restaurant in Capri, Italy. (Courtesy of Aurora Restaurant)

Be sure to try the signature pizza all’acqua, a cherished century-old recipe, alongside a curated wine tasting experience and irresistible traditional Neapolitan sweets.

For over 100 years, the iconic Aurora restaurant and pizzeria, run by the D’Alessio family, has been delighting Capri’s visitors with exceptional food and wine. Nestled on the stylish Via Fuorlovado, Aurora has earned international acclaim for its refined Mediterranean cuisine and beloved Neapolitan and Caprese classics. Under the creative touch of Chef Franco Aversa, these time-honored dishes are reimagined with subtle innovation, securing Aurora’s place among Capri’s most exclusive dining destinations.

Travel tips

From Istanbul to Naples International Airport, there are two flights per day in summer. Turkish Airlines flies one in the early morning and one in the afternoon to Napoli.

I recommend purchasing your ferry tickets from Naples to Capri in advance. Especially during the holiday season, the ferries fill up quickly.