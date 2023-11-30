The Cascada la Chorrera Waterfall, located 30 kilometers from Bogota, the capital of Colombia, holds the distinction of being the country's tallest waterfall at 590 meters (1935 feet).

The waterfall in the town of Choachi attracts visitors from all around the world with its stunning views.

Nature enthusiasts can reach the 590-meter-high waterfall after a challenging hike of approximately 3 kilometers (1.86 miles).

During the hike, visitors get the opportunity to capture nature photographs and videos while also being introduced to camping, outdoor sports, rock climbing, horseback riding and the local flora.

Julia Rodriguez Diaz, the tourism official of the town, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they receive substantial demand, especially during weekends, and sometimes organize various festivals.

Diaz mentioned that they strive to perform their duties to the best of their abilities with their team of 40 members.

Emphasizing the physical effort required to reach the waterfall and the need for several breaks during the hike, Diaz explained that after tackling steep paths and challenging slopes, visitors can reach Cascada la Chorrera Waterfall with the help of a suspension bridge.

Diaz noted that approximately 1200 people visited the area on weekends and said, "We organize ecological hikes for visitors to be in direct contact with nature. We offer them a natural treasure."

After visiting the waterfall, tourists conclude their trip by stopping at the town of Choachi.

Choachi town was listed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 2022 as "one of the best towns to visit."

Chosen as one of the top 32 towns in the world regarding tourist attractions, Choachi contributes to the country's cultural richness with its traditional handmade products and souvenirs.

The town, with its historical square, colorful houses, garden cafes, traditional cuisine and lush fields, offers visitors an enjoyable time.

In the language of the Muisca indigenous people, "Choachi" means "window of the moon" and "top of the moon." It is stated that the town was founded in the 1600s and was considered 'sacred' by the locals due to its fertile lands.

Retired Julia Gomez from Choachi locals mentioned that Choachi welcomes dozens of people daily thanks to its thermal springs.

Gomez said, "With each passing day, more and more local and foreign tourists are coming. Besides having a rich gastronomy, we also have traditional sweets. People here know very well how to treat guests. Those who left the town to study are now returning for good."

Retired soldier Hector Gomez from the locals mentioned that visitors coming to the town, which has an extremely rich flora, are also amazed by its climate.