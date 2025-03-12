As winter fades, the world eagerly anticipates one of nature’s most breathtaking spectacles: cherry blossom season. This year, travelers from all corners of the globe will flock to Tokyo’s Ueno Park, Kyoto’s Philosopher’s Path and Washington’s Tidal Basin to witness this poetic transformation. Whether you’re strolling under sakura trees or simply admiring them from afar, one thing is certain cherry blossoms remind us to slow down and embrace the present.

As a guest of Japan's largest airline, All Nippon Airways (ANA), I recently had the privilege of experiencing Japan’s early sakura season. With ANA’s new direct flights from Istanbul Airport (IGA) to Tokyo Haneda Airport, which started on Feb. 12, 2025, exploring Japan has never been easier. Three flights a week now connect the two countries with deep cultural ties, bringing a wave of excitement for travelers longing to immerse themselves in the elegance, cleanliness and refined aesthetics of Japan. But why is everyone suddenly eager to visit Japan? Perhaps it’s the timeless beauty of Kyoto’s ancient temples, the neon dreams of Tokyo, or the simple joy of witnessing sakura bloom a fleeting reminder that life, like cherry blossoms, is delicate and temporary.

Kyoto: Walking through time

Kyoto is where Japan whispers its past. The streets, lined with traditional machiya houses, transport you to an era when samurais roamed and tea ceremonies dictated social rituals. My journey began in Arashiyama, home to the ethereal Bamboo Forest, a place where the wind sings through towering stalks, creating a natural symphony of tranquility. Not far from here, Fushimi Inari Taisha awaits, its vermillion torii gates stretching endlessly, leading pilgrims to the mountain shrine. Walking through them, I was reminded of a Zen proverb: "The obstacle is the path."

Arashiyama, home to the ethereal Bamboo Forest, Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Osaka: Kitchen of Japan

Osaka is a feast for the senses. Known as "Japan’s Kitchen," this city thrives on street food and vibrant nightlife. Dotonbori is the heart of the action, where neon lights reflect off the canal, and food stalls serve up steaming takoyaki and okonomiyaki. If Kyoto is a quiet tea house, Osaka is a loud, bustling izakaya both essential to Japan’s character.

A dinner table with traditional Japanese dishes, Tokyo, Japan, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Lost in Tokyo’s museums

Tokyo is another world one that must be seen before you die. A city of contradictions, it balances tradition with cutting-edge innovation. In Ginza, the world's most luxurious brands find a home in sleek glass towers, while Omotesando is a runway of architectural masterpieces. Then there’s Roppongi, where art and nightlife intertwine Mori Art Museum being a must-visit.

Funda Karayel poses at Teamlab planets Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

For a digital dreamscape, teamLab Planets Tokyo offers an immersive art experience like no other. Here, you walk barefoot through water, step into a field of infinite flowers and lose yourself in an ocean of light. It’s not just an exhibition – it’s an awakening.

TeamLab Planets Tokyo offers an immersive art experience like no other in Tokyo, Japan, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

For a different kind of sensory experience, Tokyo’s animal cafes are a quirky yet heartwarming stop. From owl cafes to capybara cafes, you can sip matcha while sharing space with these gentle creatures. Speaking of matcha, Matcha Paradise offers an unusual twist matcha-infused water, a pure and meditative way to taste Japan’s favorite tea. As the zen proverb says, "Let go of your worries and be completely clear, like the water of a deep lake."

Walking along Omotesando Avenue toward the Nezu Museum, I found myself immersed in Tokyo’s seamless blend of modernity and tradition. As I entered, a serene bamboo-lined pathway welcomed me, setting the tone for the tranquility that awaited inside.

Nezu Museum's serene bamboo-lined pathway, Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

The museum’s collection, a refined showcase of Japanese and East Asian art, was simply mesmerizing – delicate scroll paintings, ancient ceramics and intricate tea utensils, each piece telling a story of craftsmanship and heritage. Beyond the art, the museum’s garden, with its winding stone paths and hidden tea houses, felt like stepping into a timeless sanctuary in the heart of the city.

Sakura: Poetry of petals

And then, the moment the world waits for sakura season. A fleeting spectacle that paints Japan in hues of pink and white. Cherry blossoms are not just flowers; they are a philosophy. The Japanese concept of mono no aware – the bittersweet awareness of impermanence is embodied in these delicate blooms. For a few days, the country pauses, gathers under the trees and celebrates hanami, the art of appreciating beauty that will soon disappear.

Cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

In my opinion, there’s something deeply poetic about seeing cherry blossoms in full bloom. As I stood beneath their delicate petals, I couldn’t help but feel the fleeting nature of life itself. Like cherry blossoms, life is fleeting so bloom while you can. Their beauty lasts only for a moment, reminding us to embrace the present, to live fully and to appreciate the small wonders before they fade away.

From Kyoto’s timeless temples to Tokyo’s electrifying streets, Japan is a place that teaches you to be present to savor each moment like the last petal of a falling cherry blossom. If you haven’t been yet, now is the time.