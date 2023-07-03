Imagine a city with centuries of history, natural beauties, fertile lands, beautiful beaches and the living spaces a city dweller needs. In addition to being both an agricultural and industrial city, this city where you can enjoy the hustle and bustle of life and its calmness winks at us in the north of the Marmara Region. I'm talking about Tekirdağ. Tekirdağ, one of the favorite cities of Thrace, with its peaceful villages, delicious cuisine, deep-rooted history, festivals and wonderful beaches, appeals to everyone's sense of travel.

Tekirdağ meatballs

I would like to start the article with the most delicious place, Tekirdağ's cuisine. Because when Tekirdağ is mentioned, the first thing that comes to mind is its famous meatballs, named after the city. Tekirdağ meatballs, which conquer hearts with their long, thin appearance and soft texture, are cooked on charcoal and served with hot sauce and piyaz – a kind of Turkish cuisine in the form of a salad or meze. It is possible to try Tekirdağ meatballs all over Türkiye, but you should try them in Tekirdağ.

Cheese halva

Another dessert you can eat after dinner is cheese halva. Halva, prepared with unsalted cheese specially produced in Tekirdağ, has a very different flavor from the classic cheese desserts.

The famous Tekirdağ meatballs served with salad and piyaz, in Tekirdağ, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Çamlıköy Nature Park

Located in Tekirdağ, which also has a coast to the Black Sea, Çamlıköy Nature Park offers a view of the Black Sea on one side and a lake on the other. The nature park, where green and blue meet, is a very suitable place for those who want to camp.

Within the nature park is Çamlıköy Beach, also known as Kastro Beach.

Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

For those who want to be informed on the root history of Tekirdağ, Tekirdağ Archeology and Ethnography Museum will be the correct address. We can say that the museum located in Süleymanpaşa Mahallesi has a precious collection. You can visit the museum, which is closed on Mondays, free of charge on other days of the week.

Paragliding at Uçmakdere

As I said at the beginning of my article, Tekirdağ is a very distinguished city, appealing to all kinds of travelers. Adrenaline enthusiasts can paraglide in Uçmakdere Village in the Şarköy district of Tekirdağ.

You can have an unforgettable experience while floating in the sky at Uçmakdere overlooking Mount Ganos and the Sea of Marmara. For those without previous experience, it is worth remembering that training is given by the parachute club here.

A person paraglides from Uçmakdere village, in Tekirdağ, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Vineyards

Tekirdağ is a city that has been at the forefront with its vineyards since ancient times. Today, there are many vineyard houses that you can visit in Tekirdağ. Melen Vineyards, Barbare Vineyards, Barel Vineyards and Arcadia Vineyards in Hoşköy are some vineyards you can see in Tekirdag.

Fish in Eriklice

Eriklice, a quiet, calm and peaceful coastal town, is believed to be the place where Heracles, son of Zeus, lived. The village attracts attention with this aspect and has hosted different civilizations throughout history. Eriklice, a good alternative for those who want to take a historical tour and relax, also comes to the fore with its fish restaurants by the sea. The taste of fresh seafood you will eat, accompanied by live music, will remain on your palate.

Zoo in Çorlu

For those traveling to Tekirdağ with their children, the mini zoo in Çorlu will be the correct address. In the zoo, you can see animals such as chickens, roosters, birds, fish, cats and peacocks, where activities such as horseback riding are also held. Located 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) from the city center, the zoo is a great place to introduce your children to poultry.

An aerial view shows the city of Tekirdağ, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Ganos Parkour

There are beautiful trails for nature walks in Thrace and Ganos Parkour is one of them. You will see vineyards and breathtaking views on the track where green and blue meet. You can also participate in nature walks at certain times of the year on the track, which has a length of 19 kilometers.

Vintage and Ecology Festival

The Thrace Vintage and Ecology Festival has been held yearly in Tekirdağ in autumn since 2016. Concerts, competitions and fun activities are organized at the festival, which is held every year in September. If your Tekirdağ trip has coincided with the month of September and the festival, get ready to spend an enjoyable day.

Blue Flag beaches

There are many beaches in Tekirdağ, which have a coast to the Marmara and Black Seas. Most beaches, some of which are blue-flagged, are free to enter. Among the best beaches to swim in Tekirdağ are Atatürk Park Public Beach, Marmara Evleri Public Beach, Mürefte Public Beach, Dallas Beach, Kumbağ Public Beach, Gündal Beach, Altınova Public Beach, Şarköy Public Beach, Şarköy Social Facilities Front Public Beach, Yeniçiftlik Beach, Veiled Women's Beach, Sultanköy Beach and Çamlıköy Beach.

It is worth mentioning that these beaches, which have become the weekend route of many people due to the close proximity of Tekirdağ to Istanbul, are quite crowded. Tekirdağ beaches, which are also a good option as a daily sea holiday, attract attention with their golden sands, and clean, deep blue and calm waters.