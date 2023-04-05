Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev released a picture of Türkiye's southern Antalya province taken from the International Space Station (ISS), calling it "wonderful warm city."

Artemyev on Telegram called Antalya — widely favored by Russian tourists — a "hospitable" holiday province on the Mediterranean coast in southern Türkiye.

Pointing out that many Russian tourists visited Antalya, Artemyev said: "Have you ever wondered how this wonderful warm city looks from space while enjoying the sun? You have a unique opportunity right now.

"Ladies and gentlemen, here is Antalya as seen from the ISS!" he said, attaching a photo of Antalya to his message.