Some cities don't need a historical texture to catch the attention of travelers. Do you know such cities?

Let me explain a bit more about what I mean. There are cities that nature has touched so miraculously that, even without a historical texture, travelers place them at the top of the lists.

In the city I'm about to tell you about, in addition to the miraculous beauty created by nature, people have made it even more magnificent by leaving behind historical touches. The city, with an interesting name, Meteora in Greece, stands out with its interesting natural formations and structures on top of it.

Meteora, where you will feel like you are in a completely different world, is the name given to the rocky region that rises just behind the village of Kastraki, belonging to the city of Kalambaka at the foot of Mount Athos in central Greece.

The giant rocky formations here were formed thousands of years ago due to the accumulation of sand, rocks and sediment from a river overflow, eroded by earthquakes, strong winds and heavy rains, breaking apart.

As a result of natural events, a rock city resembling something out of this world was formed, and from the 11th century onward, monasteries were built with human hands on the towering cliffs, reaching a height of 550 meters (1,805 feet). I find it quite mysterious how they built these structures on such high natural formations during those times and how they reached the necessary basic needs to sustain life there.

Some sources also claim that cliff settlement began in the 14th century. The cliffs, where monasteries were built to live their religion freely and lead a life free from worldly concerns by Orthodox priests, have been protected by UNESCO and added to the World Heritage List.

"Meteora" means "suspended in the air, floating in the sky," and the Greek State considers this place sacred. The monasteries are indeed built on these cliffs, appearing to be suspended in the air, and access has been intentionally made difficult. We believe the main reasons for this are seclusion, the desire to be unreachable and the need for protection.

A colorful chapel in the Monastery of Great Meteoron, Meteora, Greece. (Getty Images Photo)

It is said that rope cable cars were used to transport materials and people. Around 20 monasteries were built in this way, but nowadays, only six of them (Great Meteoron Metamorfosis, Agios Stefanos, Varlaam, Agia Triada-Holy Trinity, Agios Nikolaos Anapafsas and Roussanou) can be visited.

The massive cliffs transforming the region into a captivating landscape seem like someone gently placed these monasteries on them from the sky. Meteora, whose photos fail to capture the true essence with the naked eye, is a completely different landscape.

It is also known as one of the most impressive places in Greece to watch sunsets.

Monasteries at summit

At the top of the to-do list in Meteora, the monasteries take the lead. Although reaching these magnificent monasteries with breathtaking views and historical texture can be challenging, They are a must-see.

Holy Monastery

As the name suggests, it is the largest monastery built on the highest rock, the Great Meteoron. The monastery was constructed in approximately 1382 on a rock about 625 meters high and you can reach it with a steep staircase consisting of 300 steps.

At the monastery's entrance, you will see a cave chapel and an elevator built according to the conditions of that period used to transport people and materials. After reaching the monastery, whether you seek answers to thousands of questions like "How did they build these elevators? How did they transport so much material here?" or take hundreds of photographs or try to take in this enchanting view, it's up to you.

Holy Monastery of Varlaam

You reach Varlaam Monastery, the second-largest monastery with transportation less challenging than Great Meteoron, through 195 steps. In its museum, you can gather information about the monastery's construction stages.

At the museum, you can also see the letter sent to Varlaam by the Ottoman Emperor Suleiman the Magnificent in 1534. The monasteries' inner beauty and magnificent frescoes will enchant you as much as their exteriors.

A stunning 1527 painting by Theophanis the Cretan from the Cretan School at the St. Nicholas Anapafsas Monastery, a World Heritage Site, Meteora, Greece. (Getty Images Photo)

St. Stephen's (Agios Stefanos)

Compared to the two monasteries mentioned earlier, you will find the journey here quite easy. You won't even need to climb stairs to reach this site. Therefore, although it may not offer as impressive a view as the other two, I believe looking at St. Stephen's from the outside is more captivating.

This monastery, financially sponsored by the Byzantine Emperor Andronicus Paleologos and considered a pilgrimage site since its construction, belongs to the nuns. The monastery, with an entrance covered in flowers, houses the skull of Saint Charalambos, believed to have miraculous healing powers.

The interior of this war-damaged monastery has been renovated. After leaving St. Stephen's, you will encounter a large rocky area called the "Observation Deck." Here, you may see people meditating or enjoying the sunset. Another similar spot is Psaropetra Rock, where you can witness another breathtaking sunset.

Monastery of the Holy Trinity

Also known as Agia Triada, this monastery is one of the more challenging ones to reach. You can enjoy the magnificent views of Kalambaka and Varlaam from the famous Holy Trinity.

Moreover, this place was used in the James Bond film "For Your Eyes Only."

Monastery of Roussanou

Reaching this monastery, where you will encounter the enchanting view of Meteora Valley, is quite easy. It houses frescoes of captivating beauty.

St. Nicholas Anapafsas

The transportation to the Monastery of St. Nicholas Anapafsas, which you will reach via a wonderful road, is both easy and surrounded by a beautiful wooded path. Built in layers upward, the monastery preserves well-maintained frescoes dating back to the 14th century.

Go rock climbing

The earliest climbers here were probably the ones who built these monasteries. If you have sufficient expertise and equipment, you should definitely follow in their footsteps and try rock climbing. However, it should be mentioned that you cannot climb the cliffs with monasteries on them to preserve the privacy of the monasteries. You can experience rock climbing on cliffs without monasteries and witness magnificent views from these spots.

Local cuisine

In such a challenging landscape, you must not neglect your nutrition to keep your physical strength at its peak. Take a trip to Kalambaka and try the local dishes.

Homemade pies, honey, grilled meats, organic vegetables and local cheeses are among the special flavors you can try here. Additionally, you should taste the famous mushrooms grown in the region and dishes made with them.

You can even go mushroom hunting with mushroom dogs and trainers guiding you on a tour, pick mushrooms and even cook a meal with the help of a chef. Finish this day, where you delight your stomach with wonderful flavors, at the

Hiking trails

One of the most popular activities here is experiencing the hiking trails. You will witness magnificent views as you trace the history of the walking paths once used by monks, priests and religious pilgrims among the monasteries.

Rafting

Meteora allows you to immerse yourself in nature fully. You can go rafting on the Pinios River, offering a different perspective of the colossal cliffs and monasteries. If rafting is not your preference, you can integrate with nature by having a picnic along the Pinios River or even swimming in the river during the suitable season.

Meteora is a masterpiece where the unique touches of nature meet history. The monasteries perched on the summits of the massive cliffs reflect the mystery and beauty of this extraordinary landscape.

Engaging in activities such as rock climbing, exploring historical paths and rafting on the Pinios River in Meteora allows you to spend time in nature, creating a perfect day combined with local flavors. This unique destination will embrace you not only with history but also with the enchantment of nature.