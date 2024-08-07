On my visit to the beautiful Greek island of Patmos, I began my adventure at the Cave of the Apocalypse. This sacred grotto, believed to be where St. John wrote the Book of Revelation, felt imbued with centuries of history. Standing inside, I could almost hear the whispers of ancient prophecies.

Next, I made my way to the Monastery of Saint John the Theologian, which crowns the island’s highest peak. The Byzantine architecture and intricate frescoes were awe-inspiring, and the views of the Aegean Sea stretched out before me, offering a breathtaking panorama.

A view of Skala village with a picturesque windmill, Patmos Island, Greece, Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

My journey continued in Chora, the island’s charming town. As I walked through its narrow, winding streets, I was captivated by the whitewashed houses decorated with bright bougainvillea, the quaint shops full of local crafts and the cozy cafes. Climbing to the hilltop where the iconic windmills stand was a highlight, as the panoramic views of the Aegean Sea at sunset filled me with a deep sense of peace.

In Chora, I also had the pleasure of visiting the Monastery of Saint John, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The town’s culinary scene did not disappoint either. I enjoyed dining at traditional tavernas with fresh seafood and sampling delectable pastries at charming cafes. The local specialty, “pouggia,” a sweet cheese pie made with fresh goat cheese and honey, was a delightful treat.

A narrow alley between houses, Chora, Greece, Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Villages of Patmos

While the beaches beckon in the heat of summer, the late afternoon hours are perfect for wandering the alleyways of Patmos and admiring the stunning views hidden around every corner. Here are some of the most beautiful villages worth exploring:

Skala

Skala, the island's port and liveliest settlement, greets you as the ferry docks. Its white double-domed church and Venetian-style buildings from the island's Venetian rule make a charming first impression.

Funda Karayle poses with the view of the Aegean sea, Patmos, Greece, Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

A few steps later, Skala comes alive with a pleasant square surrounded by souvenir shops, restaurants and bars. While not the capital, Skala is the largest town and the departure point for boat trips to nearby islands and secluded beaches.

Kampos

Kampos, the third most important village on the island, is a charming village known for its beach, the largest on Patmos. It's ideal for children and water sports enthusiasts. Due to its location, this side of the island is also a privileged spot for beautiful sunsets. A famous place to enjoy the view is Merika Hill, just after the road to Kampos.

A seafood restaurant dries octopuses by hanging them in the sun, Patmos, Greece, Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Petra Beach

A highlight of Patmos is undoubtedly Petra Beach, where nature's artistry takes center stage. The beach's allure lies not only in its golden sands and crystal-clear waters but also in the awe-inspiring Tragonisi rock formation that emerges from the sea like a majestic sculpture. This geological wonder adds a touch of drama to the landscape and beckons adventurers to explore its secrets, whether by swimming or simply marveling at its grandeur from the shore.

Culinary gems

A new standard of luxury comes to the mystic island of Patmos. This is one of the finest and most contemporary hotels on the island; Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa offers a luxurious retreat in the heart of Patmos.

Nestled in Grikos Bay, this five-star resort boasts prime access to Petra Beach and its captivating cave, all just a short drive from the vibrant Chora. Patmos’ culinary scene is a delightful journey for food enthusiasts.

A local seafood restaurant, Patmos, Greece, Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Benetos, with its elegant yet informal setting, serves delectable dishes. Vaggelis, a Patmian institution, offers authentic local cuisine in a charming atmosphere. For a touch of seaside sophistication, Kyma provides a modern twist on Greek flavors with stunning views.

Patmos isn't just an island; it’s a palpable force. The energy there is undeniable, humming with an intensity that makes you feel connected to something bigger. Patmos' unique blend of culture, history, nature and gastronomy creates an irresistible allure. Whether you seek spiritual enlightenment, historical exploration, culinary adventures or simply a tranquil escape, Patmos has something to offer every traveler. Join the ranks of those who have fallen under the spell of this captivating Greek island.