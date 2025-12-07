The ancient city of Termessos, set within the Güllük Mountain National Park in southern Türkiye's Antalya, continues to attract visitors with its striking combination of nature, wildlife and well-preserved ruins.

Known as the only city whose walls Alexander the Great failed to breach during his eastern campaign, Termessos sits about 30 kilometers from the city center. Perched at an altitude of 1,050 to 1,200 meters, the site is often described as resembling an “eagle’s nest” due to its dramatic, mountainous terrain.

With endemic plants, roaming wildlife and centuries-old oak trees intertwining with stone structures, Termessos stands among Türkiye’s best-preserved ancient cities. Visitors exploring the ruins may spot squirrels, foxes, deer and the endemic Termessos crocus.

A drone-captured aerial view of the Güllük Mountain National Park, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Dec. 7, 2025. (AA Photo)

Mustafa Koçak, an associate professor at Antalya Bilim University and head of the Termessos excavation team, said the site is one of the largest ancient cities in the region.

He noted that the people of Termessos were known as fierce warriors with a strong sense of independence. “They protected their autonomy even during the Roman period. Coins from Termessos never featured an emperor’s portrait; they always depicted their own heroes and gods to emphasize their independence,” Koçak said.

Because the site lies within a national park, Koçak said visitors should first and foremost appreciate the natural environment. “There is wildlife here, so entrance closes at certain hours. Visitors should be sure to see the necropolises. The sarcophagi and tomb structures are all elaborately decorated with reliefs,” he said.

He also highlighted a rare water-source structure and listed the city’s major features, including its ancient theater, agora, massive cisterns, assembly building, temples, colonnaded street and tombs. “Termessos is a site that must be seen,” he added.

Koçak said the ancient city becomes especially captivating in October, November and December, when autumn colors spread across the mountains. “In Termessos, you can see every shade of nature among the historic remains. Visitors experience the joy of walking through thousands of years of history surrounded by natural beauty,” he said.