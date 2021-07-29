Eğriova Plateau in Ankara’s Beypazarı district allures its visitors, especially in warmer weather, with its verdant nature, pond, camping sites and walking paths.

Nestled in the middle of forests, Eğriova attracts visitors who are fed up with the noise of the city with its natural beauty.

With its walking tracks, camping sites and recreational areas, Eğriova is one of the most popular locations in Beypazarı, located just 55 kilometers away (35 miles) from the capital and 20 kilometers from the Karaçar neighborhood.

Visitors on a one-day excursion can enjoy camping, cycling, hiking and unwinding surrounded by fir and pine trees.

Visitors can go fishing at the pond, which is home to various species of fish.

Eğriova Plateau awaits visitors this sweltering summer with its colorful flowers, rich nature and breathtaking landscape.