Nestled in the heart of Germany’s Moselle Valley, Eltz Castle invites visitors to step into 800 years of history amid breathtaking natural beauty. Located between Frankfurt and Cologne, this medieval marvel captivates with its impressive architecture and treasure-filled interiors. Surrounded by lush greenery and scenic hiking trails, the castle offers an unforgettable experience for history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Known for its fairy-tale charm, Eltz Castle is featured in nearly every travel guide for the region and is a must-see for anyone visiting the area. Whether you're on a weekend getaway or part of a longer journey, this iconic fortress combines rich history, stunning architecture and a picture-perfect setting — an accurate representation of medieval Europe.

For an added adventure, consider pairing your visit with a trip to the nearby Geierlay Suspension Bridge, offering a thrilling contrast to the castle’s historical allure.

Located in Germany’s Hunsrück region, the Geierlay Bridge connects the villages of Mörsdorf and Sosberg. (Shutterstock Photo)

Getting to Eltz Castle

Eltz Castle sits atop the rolling hills of the Moselle Valley, nestled between Koblenz and Trier. It’s about 1.5 hours from Cologne Bonn Airport and just an hour from Frankfurt Airport. Getting to the castle is easy, with several transportation options available. After arriving in Frankfurt or Cologne, you can take a train or bus to Koblenz or Cochem, followed by a local connection to the castle.

For those who enjoy driving, renting a car allows them to take in the stunning scenery along the way. The journey itself becomes part of the adventure, with picturesque landscapes leading up to the castle. However, vehicles are not permitted directly on the castle grounds. Visitors must park nearby and walk a short distance to reach the entrance. During the summer, shuttle services are available for a small fee, but many prefer the scenic 15-minute hike, which adds to the charm of the visit.

A woman explores the interior of Eltz Castle, Wierschem, Germany. (Shutterstock Photo)

The walk to the castle offers two options: the main road or nature trails. While the road is more direct, the trails provide unique vantage points and photo opportunities. Several spots along the way offer panoramic views of the castle, perfect for capturing its grandeur from different angles.

The best time to visit

Eltz Castle is open to the public from April 1 to Oct. 30. During the winter, only its gardens are accessible, but even a stroll through the grounds is magical. Each season brings its own distinct beauty to the castle. Spring and summer showcase vibrant greenery, while autumn’s golden hues offer a warm, romantic ambiance. Winter, though quieter, allows visitors to admire the castle’s silhouette against a serene backdrop. No matter when you visit, Eltz Castle promises a memorable experience.

What to see

The first glimpse of Eltz Castle’s exterior transports visitors to a storybook setting. Its towers and turrets rise majestically above the surrounding forest, offering a picture-perfect view. Inside, guided tours unveil the rich history of the Eltz family, who have owned the castle for over 800 years. The well-preserved artifacts, including furniture, jewelry and household items, provide a glimpse into the opulence and influence of this medieval dynasty.

One of the unique aspects of the castle is its continuity; it remains in the hands of the same family that built it in the 12th century. This remarkable legacy is reflected in the carefully preserved artifacts and collections. Visitors are reminded to respect the rules, as photography is prohibited inside the castle and drone use is restricted outside. However, the exterior of the castle offers plenty of opportunities for stunning photos, especially during quieter hours, like early mornings or late afternoons.

Discovering Geierlay Bridge

For those exploring Eltz Castle, the nearby Geierlay Suspension Bridge is a hidden gem that shouldn’t be missed. Located in Germany’s Hunsrück region, this impressive bridge connects the villages of Mörsdorf and Sosberg. Opened in 2015, it spans 360 meters and stands 100 meters above the ground, making it Germany’s second-longest suspension bridge. Inspired by similar structures in Nepal, the bridge offers a thrilling walk and unparalleled views of the surrounding countryside.

People walk across the Geierlay Bridge. (Shutterstock Photo)

Access to the bridge is free and open 24/7. Visitors must park their vehicles nearby and walk about 2 kilometers to reach it. The best times for photography are early mornings or late afternoons when the light is ideal and crowds are thinner. A live webcam is available online, allowing visitors to check the bridge’s traffic before planning their visit.

Unforgettable trio

For a memorable travel experience, combine a visit to Eltz Castle with a trip to the lesser-known Geierlay Suspension Bridge and the charming town of Cochem. Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or a longer journey, this itinerary blends history, nature and adventure. Eltz Castle transports you back in time while the Geierlay Bridge immerses you in breathtaking panoramic views, creating a perfect blend of past, present and daring exploration.