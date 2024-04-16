Europe's best cities have been announced. Each city was ranked according to the criteria of welfare and livability. In the ranking of Europe's best cities, a city from Türkiye also made the list.

The ranking of the most visited cities in Europe by tourists, evaluated by Resonance Consultancy, took into account factors such as Tripadvisor reviews, education and job opportunities, as well as dozens of other measurements.

Here are the top 10 cities in Europe with various standout features.

Istanbul, Türkiye

At the edge of Europe where the East meets the West, this ancient city is renowned for its rich history and culture. Historical sites in major Turkish cities are undergoing renovations, and upon completion, more tourists are expected to visit.

While the high exchange rate is highlighted as an advantage for tourists, locals face challenges with rents.

London, U.K.

London surpassed its European neighbors for the second consecutive time in the rankings due to the opportunities it offers to tourists and students. The analysis states, "The city remains the top choice for students, foreign investors and tourists alike; all eager to settle in a place that consistently ranks high in our three main indexes: Livability, Lovability, and Prosperity – making it the only city to achieve this success in this year's rankings."

Despite Brexit and other challenges, London continues to be a significant business hub attracting global investments.

Paris, France

Paris is expected to shine in Europe this summer due to hosting the Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games for France.

These events not only serve millions of visitors expected to come to the capital this year but also benefit city residents. Resonance says, "In preparing for the Summer Olympics with five years and billions of dollars invested, Paris has turned pedestrian traffic, cycling and outdoor living into a system not seen anywhere else on the planet."

Berlin, Germany

The German capital is hailed as a sanctuary, a center of tolerance embracing people from all backgrounds and thus enriching itself further. It ranks high as a place to live for foreigners and attracts vacationers with its diverse museums and other cultural offerings.

St. Peter's Cathedral behind the Aelian Bridge, Rome, Italy. (Shutterstock Photo)

Rome, Italy

Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, said last year, "Our city's thousand-year history never ceases to amaze and enchant the world."

His remarks followed the unveiling of a rare golden glass depiction of the goddess Roma dating back to the fourth century, representing the city as an "urban treasure" with "undervalued parks and green paths" and "thousands of portals through time," according to Resonance.

Madrid, Spain

Spain is making significant investments in its capital focusing on urban planning and green spaces.

Resonance notes, "Monitoring Madrid's investment in generous urban and natural assets with a sustainability focus in real time is a miracle." Madrid Nuevo Norte, Europe's largest current urban transformation project, was recently approved, promising to revitalize the city's underused northern railway area.

Prague, Czech Republic

The Czech capital doesn't disappoint visitors with its beauty and cultural offerings. Literary walking tours and exhibitions commemorating Franz Kafka's 100th death anniversary are planned in the writer's homeland in 2024.

Barcelona, Spain

This coastal city attracts people from all over the world due to its location, climate and unique architecture. The completion of Gaudi's famous Sagrada Familia church, nearly a century after its inception, is planned.

Considering that 12 million tourists visited the Spanish city before the pandemic, a similar level of visitors is expected four years later.

Amesterdam, Netherlands

According to Resonance, Amsterdam, after gaining a reputation as one of Europe's leading party cities in recent years, is now focusing on cleaning up and enhancing livability.

Public consumption of cannabis was banned in 2023, and the city launched a "keep away" campaign targeting party tourism, but neither seems to have had much impact on the city's popularity.

Milan, Italy

Milan, known for its fashion week and being the birthplace of major fashion houses like Armani and Versace, is a highly attractive destination for tourists visiting Italy.

Also, as the long-standing financial capital of Italy, Milan continues to solidify its status as one of the wealthiest cities in the country and in Europe.