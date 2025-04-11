Situated at the southern most tip of the Netherlands, Maastricht is a delightful small city renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture and vibrant cultural scene. Often considered one of Europe’s hidden gems, it boasts medieval streets, historic landmarks, a thriving culinary scene and picturesque views along the Maas River. Whether you're a history enthusiast, a food lover or simply seeking a relaxing escape, Maastricht offers a unique experience.

The famous Maas River, Maastrich, Netherlands, Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The city is easily accessible by train, with a direct route from Amsterdam taking just two hours and a journey from Brussels lasting around roughly one hour. Although it is officially part of the Netherlands, the city exudes a distinct Belgian and French ambiance, blending Dutch charm with a unique cross-cultural influence.

A historic building in Maastricht, Netherlands, Jan. 21, 2021. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Bonnefanten Museum

Perched gracefully on the Maastricht skyline, Bonnefanten Museum is much more than an architectural landmark. It is a dynamic space where the past and present converse through art. This unique museum sits at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, housing collections that span from classical to modern and contemporary art.

At its core, the museum is a celebration of artistic expression. Its permanent collections are complemented by temporary exhibitions, guided tours, lectures and a diverse range of events and family activities. Visitors not only explore artworks but also experience the vibrant dialogue between historical masterpieces and cutting-edge contemporary creations. A standout feature of the Bonnefanten Museum is its extraordinary collection of sculptures by Jan van Steffeswert, an early 16th-century sculptor native to Maastricht.

Artworks on display at the Bonnefanten Museum in Maastricht, Netherlands. (Courtesy of Bonnefanten Museum)

Known for his refined craftsmanship and detailed depiction of religious figures, van Steffeswert’s work forms a crucial part of the museum’s historical art narrative. His sculptures are not merely relics of a bygone era but are celebrated for their artistry and the insights they offer into the spiritual and cultural milieu of the time.

The Bonnefanten Museum thus stands as a testament to the enduring power of art. It continues to evolve, inviting art lovers from around the world to discover its treasures, be they ancient, modern, or contemporary.

Fotomuseum aan Het Vrijthof

Fotomuseum aan het Vrijthof is a private photography museum located in the heart of Maastricht. Twice a year, it aims to showcase a renowned national or international photographer with a captivating program of events designed for young audiences. This unique museum is open daily, except on Mondays. Housed in the former Spanish Government building, which once served as Emperor Charles V’s country palace in the 16th century.

Sint Servaasbasilik

The impressive Basilica of Saint Servatius is named after the city's patron Saint Servatius. The church was built in multiple phases atop his tomb. This cruciform basilica is considered the oldest surviving church in the Netherlands. The building is listed among the 100 most important national monuments in the country. The treasury is one of the most important attractions in Maastricht.

The collection dates to the fourth century when Servatius brought the church treasure from Tongeren. Since then, the collection of holy relics in various reliquaries has been expanded with devotional objects, liturgical items and other remarkable artworks.

Sint Servaasbasiliek, or the basilica of Saint Servatius, a Roman Catholic church in Maastricht, Netherlands. (Shutterstock Photo)

The two highlights are the reliquary shrine and the bust of Saint Servatius. Additionally, you can see objects associated with Saint Servatius (the "Servatiana"), precious reliquaries, a unique collection of textile fragments and liturgical objects made of precious metals and gemstones.

Boekhandel Dominicanen

Since the autumn of 2006, you can find the remarkable bookstore Dominicanen in the centuries-old Dominican Church in Maastricht. Two hundred years ago, the church lost its sacred function and since then it has served various roles, including as a reptile house, bicycle storage and even a carnival temple. You can still feel this rich history in the atmosphere of this stunning location.

An interior view of the famous bookstore Boekhandel Dominicanen, Maastricht, Netherlands. (Shutterstock Photo)

Boekhandel Dominicanen offers a wide and deep selection of books for the general public, as well as music and professional literature. But even if you're not a book lover, this is a must-visit spot when you're in Maastricht. At the former priest’s choir of the Dominican Church, you can enjoy a delicious cappuccino or lunch. The bookstore also serves as a cultural stage, regularly hosting lectures, debates and musical performances, along with space for exhibitions.

A walk through the Dominican Church is an experience. It’s not called the most beautiful bookstore in the world for nothing