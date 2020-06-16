A valley of fairy chimneys in northeastern Turkey’s Ardahan province is on its way to becoming a regional tourism hub as more and more visitors learn of its unique beauty.

The verdant Posof district on the border with Georgia is home to a unique set of rock formations, nestled in a gorge between the village of Alköy and Çamyazı.

As the spot has attracted growing attention from local nature enthusiasts, the municipality has begun developing the area to make it more accessible to tourists.

Posof Mayor Cahit Ulgar told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that they plan to build a glass elevator and a scenic chairlift to allow visitors to get the best views of the fairy chimneys.

"This formation dates back to very old times,” Ulgar said. “It is even in a position that can be easily seen from the district center. Therefore, this has important tourism value for us.”

He said the municipality has already begun work to improve access to the area, with the Hıram Valley, as the spot is called, at the top of their list for tourism projects.

The district aims to attract thousands of visitors to the unique site once the coronavirus pandemic has ended, Ulgar said.

The unique spot attracts adventurers from across the region, Posof district, Ardahan province, Turkey, June 9, 2020. (AA Photo)

“It is a place worth seeing for adventurers,” Özgür Özden, a resident of Ardahan, said after visiting the area with his friends.

“It is difficult to reach here, but if the necessary infrastructure is created, especially after the pandemic, many people will come to see this area,” Özden told AA.

Known for its natural beauty, Ardahan is the location of Lake Çıldır, the second-largest lake in Anatolia, which freezes over every winter. The province is also home to a number of medieval castles, including Şeytan Castle in the scenic Karaçay Canyon.