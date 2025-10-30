Türkiye has a way of winning every traveler’s heart; whether it’s the sun-drenched beaches of the Aegean or the snow-covered slopes of Uludağ. But for those who adore the quiet, melancholic beauty of autumn, Bolu is the perfect destination.

A natural wonder in every sense, Bolu is home to lush forests, countless hiking trails and some of Türkiye’s most beautiful national parks. If you plan to see all of them, including Abant, staying for at least one night is highly recommended. That way, you can take your time without rushing or skipping a single walk in nature. If you’re planning to stay overnight, choose one of the boutique hotels along the Abant road. It’s the perfect quiet getaway; surrounded by trees, mist and silence.

Where colors of autumn come alive

Among Bolu’s natural gems, Yedigöller (Seven Lakes) National Park is the crown jewel. As its name suggests, the park consists of seven lakes – "Büyükgöl" (Big Lake), "Seringöl," "Nazlıgöl," "Incegöl," "Sazlıgöl" (Lake with Reeds), "Küçükgöl" (Small Lake) and "Deringöl" (Deep Lake) – spread across two plateaus about 100 meters apart.

A view of Yedigöller National Park, Bolu, northern Türkiye, Oct. 18, 2025. (Photo by Ayşe Sena Aykın)

In Yedigöller, you can witness the full spectrum of autumn – from emerald green to fiery red. The leaves fall endlessly, carpeting the ground in color. Starting from the upper plateau and descending slowly, each lake greets you one after another, each more enchanting than the last.

If you visit on a weekend, try to arrive early; car lines can stretch up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) during peak season. I was lucky to miss the line – but the drive itself, with its winding roads and breathtaking views, is worth the journey alone.

Camping lovers will find plenty of space in Yedigöller. And don’t leave without trying the roadside mushrooms fried by local women. Bolu is famous for its mushroom varieties, and they truly are the best I’ve ever tasted.

Postcard views of Gölcük, Abant

Gölcük Nature Park is only 13 kilometers from the city center, and in autumn, it looks like a postcard. Some people wander through the crisp air while families enjoy picnics under trees bursting with color. The park feels peaceful and full of charm as children ride bikes around the lake and fishermen sit quietly by the water.

A general view of Gölcük Lake, Bolu, northern Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Abant Lake and National Park is another must-see destination. It’s a vast area with hotels, walking paths and even a Wildlife Museum. Opened in 2013, the museum exhibits animals that died in road accidents or from hunting, preserved so realistically that they seem almost alive. Its purpose is to inspire visitors to care for nature and protect wildlife; a message that stays with you long after you leave.

Taxidermied animals from Bolu’s natural habitat on display at the Wildlife Museum, Abant Lake and National Park, Bolu, northern Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo by Ayşe Sena Aykın)

Abant also offers many accommodation options. You can camp among the trees or stay in a lakeside hotel for a more comfortable escape. Fishing, cycling and quiet walks along the lake are among the park’s simple pleasures, and every step is a photo waiting to be taken.

A general view of Abant Lake, Bolu, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Hidden gem: Akkaya Travertines

Beyond the lakes and forests, Bolu hides other natural wonders that many travelers overlook. When people think of travertines in Türkiye, Pamukkale is usually the first name that comes to mind. Yet Bolu offers a smaller, quieter version: the Akkaya Travertines.

Formed by calcium carbonate-rich waters that flow and harden over time, these white terraces resemble Pamukkale’s beauty, offering a serene and lesser-known alternative for nature lovers.

Taste of Bolu

Bolu is a city that lives through its food. It’s famous for its chefs and for good reason. Even a simple lentil soup here tastes different, richer. Local pastries and mantı (Turkish dumplings) are particularly popular, and what makes Bolu special is the consistency: almost every restaurant delivers the same delicious quality.