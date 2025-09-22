Yedigöller National Park, located in Bolu, northern Türkiye and adorned with vibrant autumn colors, offers visitors a peaceful and tranquil escape deeply connected with nature.

Situated between two major metropolitan cities, Ankara and Istanbul, and just 35 kilometers (21.75 miles) from the Bolu city center, the park is renowned for its natural beauty and has now fully embraced the rich hues of the fall season.

Known as Bolu’s “sea of forests,” the national park covers an area where 65% of the land is densely forested. It derives its name from the seven lakes it hosts: Büyükgöl, Seringöl, Deringöl, Nazlıgöl, Küçükgöl, Incegöl and Sazlıgöl. The park is home to a diverse variety of trees, including beech, hornbeam, oak, alder, maple, elm, trembling poplar, yellow and black pine, fir, hazel, linden and ash.

Dominated by shades of green, yellow and brown, Yedigöller invites nature lovers to embark on a journey through the enchanting beauty of autumn.

The cool breeze and mesmerizing colors of the season create a breathtaking landscape often captured and immortalized by photography enthusiasts.

An aerial view of the heart-shaped lake in Yedigöller National Park, Bolu, northern Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitors to Yedigöller can enjoy numerous picnic areas, viewing terraces and resting spots, making it an ideal destination for hiking and connecting with nature.

The park also stands out for its rich flora and fauna. Wildlife such as deer, roe deer, bears, wolves and squirrels thrive in this protected area.

Efforts to preserve the park are actively maintained by the Nature Conservation and National Parks teams, who remind visitors to respect the environment and avoid causing any damage.

Welcoming many domestic and international tourists year-round, Yedigöller especially attracts those eager to experience the splendor of autumn.

Aerial footage recently captured the breathtaking fall scenery of Yedigöller.

A general view of Yedigöller National Park, Bolu, northern Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Place that soothes soul

Mehtap Merve Türker, who visited Yedigöller from Bolu with a friend, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Yedigöller is a natural wonder.

She noted that the park becomes even more beautiful in autumn, saying, “All four seasons of Yedigöller are lovely, but autumn is particularly special. Stunning scenes emerge during this season.”

Encouraging nature enthusiasts to visit, Türker added, “It’s a place that soothes the soul. I kindly ask holidaymakers to leave this place as they found it.”