Rovaniemi, the capital of Finland’s Lapland region, is globally recognized as the official hometown of Santa Claus and sits right on the edge of the Arctic Circle. With a population of around 66,000, this northern city welcomes nearly 1 million visitors each year, drawn by its fairy-tale-like atmosphere and striking Arctic landscapes. Iconic attractions such as Santa Claus Village, the northern lights and the phenomenon of the midnight sun define its year-round appeal. Winter transforms Rovaniemi into an outdoor playground, offering experiences from snowmobiling and ice fishing to reindeer safaris under snow-covered forests.

The northern lights illuminate Rovaniemi’s skies, Finland, Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Despite its remote location and long, cold winters, the city’s distinctive Lappish culture and enduring sense of magic continue to captivate travelers from across the globe, firmly placing Rovaniemi on the map as one of the Arctic’s most compelling destinations. Discover the Arctic wilderness through an autumn hike in a pristine national park, where fiery foliage meets crisp northern air. Glide across snowy landscapes on a husky sled while chasing the shimmering ribbons of the northern lights. Fall asleep beneath a canopy of stars in a glass-roofed cabin, or gather around a crackling campfire at a remote wilderness hut to experience the surreal magic of the midnight sun, with Arctic fells glowing softly through the endless summer night.

Reindeer roam the snowy woods, Rovaniemi, Finland, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Rovaniemi is also celebrated as the culinary capital of the North. Local cuisine is deeply rooted in nature, featuring delicacies such as flame-grilled whitefish and sauteed reindeer, delicately seasoned with wild herbs and forest mushrooms, and complemented by intensely sweet berries ripened under the midnight sun.

For families, Rovaniemi offers an impressive range of activities. From ski adventures at Ounasvaara Ski Resort to playful moments at Angry Birds Park, there is something for every age. At the Arktikum, visitors are taken on a captivating journey through Arctic history, science and exploration. And of course, no visit to Lapland is complete without fulfilling a childhood dream; meeting the region’s most famous resident, Santa Claus himself.

Inside SantaPark Arctic World, a magical underground kingdom where visitors can meet Santa and his elves, Rovaniemi, Finland, Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

There are four weekly direct round trip flights from Istanbul to Rovaniemi operated by Turkish Airlines, flying on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The journey takes approximately four hours on flight TK1749. Rovaniemi is one hour behind Istanbul. Upon arrival, the airport is conveniently located at just a 10-minute taxi or Uber ride from the igloo accommodations, making transfers quick and effortless.

On the drive from the airport to the city center, a cluster of colorful, glowing lights emerges from the endless, snow-white landscape. This magical sight turns out to be Santa Claus Village, open 365 days a year. The following morning, Santa Claus Village naturally becomes the first stop, a place where the spirit of Christmas comes alive regardless of the season.

Santa Claus Village

Enjoyable for both children and adults, Santa Claus Village is filled with excitement even when temperatures plunge to minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit). Inside, Santa Claus welcomes visitors in his own office, while nearby cafes offer steaming cups of hot chocolate. The village is also home to charming souvenir shops featuring gifts from Rovaniemi and across Finland, as well as the iconic Santa Claus Post Office, where letters are sent to all corners of the world.

A general view of the Santa Claus Village, Rovaniemi, Finland, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Beyond the main square, visitors can explore the reindeer forest, meet and feed huskies, or stroll through the whimsical Gingerbread Village. With so much to see and experience, it is nearly impossible to take in Santa Claus Village in a single day. Planning your visit over several days is highly recommended.

Santa Park

With the aim of bringing Santa Claus closer to visitors of all ages, Santa and his elves envisioned a hidden world beneath the Arctic ground, a magical cavern where guests could meet Santa, join his joyful helpers and explore a glittering underground kingdom. From this enchanting idea emerged SantaPark Arctic World, also known as the Home Cavern of Santa Claus.

A view from the SantaPark, Rovaniemi, Finland, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

From these fairy-tale origins, the SantaPark Arctic World family continued to expand, with each attraction offering its own unique sense of wonder. Together, they form a living mosaic of childhood dreams, cherished family traditions, and the delightful rediscovery of the inner elf within us all.

Opening its doors in November and welcoming visitors until mid-January, SantaPark operates daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While Arctic temperatures plunge above ground, this underground realm offers a warm and festive refuge. Guests can browse charming boutiques, meet Santa’s elves, enjoy live performances and even share a heartfelt conversation with Santa himself, making SantaPark a truly magical winter experience for every generation.

Sieriporo reindeer farm

Owned by Ari Maununniemi and his family for more than 300 years, this historic family farm is set on the shores of the picturesque Sierijarvi Lake, just 15 kilometers from the center of Rovaniemi. It is rare to encounter a family that radiates such genuine happiness, health and harmony, especially while continuing a traditional farming life under Arctic conditions.

The family who owns Sieriporo Reindeer Farm poses for the camera, Rovaniemi, Finland, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Despite the extreme cold, the family still lives close to nature, practicing reindeer herding and farm life as their ancestors did. Today, they warmly open their world to visitors through intimate farm tours lasting approximately 1.5 hours. These experiences offer the chance to sit down with the family, hear their stories firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of life in Lapland.

Guests can meet reindeer up close, warm up inside the family’s cozy home with homemade hot berry tea and purchase authentic products crafted from reindeer, making the visit not just an excursion but a heartfelt cultural exchange rooted in tradition and authenticity.

Top 3 places to stay

Arctic TreeHouse Hotel

Arctic TreeHouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers 60 individually designed, romantic treehouse-style accommodations, including three Arctic Scene Executive Suites and five Arctic GlassHouse Suites, each providing a deeply immersive Arctic escape.

The dining area at the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, where guests can enjoy meals and drinks, Rovaniemi, Finland, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

From the comfort of your bed, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, it is possible to witness breathtaking views of snow falling softly through the forest and, on clear nights, the mesmerizing dance of the northern lights.

An aerial view of the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel. (Courtesy of Arctic TreeHouse Hotel)

With impeccable service quality and a dedicated team that pays attention to every detail, this exceptional hotel earns a perfect score in every aspect. Whether you are planning a romantic getaway or a peaceful family retreat surrounded by nature, Arctic TreeHouse Hotel stands out as one of Lapland’s most rewarding addresses.

A part of the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, Rovaniemi, Finland, Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Aino Private Island Hotel

Aino Private Island, formerly known as Vartiosaari, has held a strategic place in history since 1712 as a guardian of Rovaniemi. During the Winter War and the Continuation War, the island served as a vital base for Finland’s long-range patrols, a legacy commemorated by a monument erected in 1991.

An interior of a room at the Aino Private Island Hotel. (Courtesy of Aino Private Island Hotel)

In the 19th century, the island evolved into a summer retreat and, in the post-war years, became known as Onnellisten Saari, “The Island of Happiness,” welcoming royalty and heads of state over the decades. Acquired in 2024 by SantaPark Ltd., Aino Private Island has now entered a new chapter, preserving its historical soul while offering a serene, refined and timeless retreat.

A cozy corner at the Aino Private Island Hotel, Rovaniemi, Finland, Jan. 6, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Comprising just 12 private houses, including one three-bedroom villa, the island feels like a fairy tale come to life. From the moment you step onto the island, nature and art blend seamlessly, creating the sensation of walking inside a living painting.

Glass Resort

Glass Resort apartments are a refined fusion of Nordic craftsmanship, contemporary design and Arctic heritage.

A general view of the Glass Resort. (Courtesy of Glass Resort)

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls and ceilings draw Lapland’s ever-changing landscapes indoors, while warm wood textures and carefully considered details create a sense of calm and understated luxury.

A view from the Glass Resort overlooking snowy woods, Rovaniemi, Finland, Jan. 8, 2026. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Comprising just 24 minimalist accommodations immersed in nature, the resort offers an intimate and serene escape. From your glass igloo-style apartment, time seems to slow as you watch snowflakes drift gently from the sky, or relax in your private outdoor hot spring spa beneath the vast northern heavens. In the quiet of the morning, sipping coffee from the comfort of your bed while reindeer wander gracefully between the trees is an unforgettable moment; one that captures the true magic of the Arctic.