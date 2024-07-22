When we think of summer on Earth, images of cool waters and scorching white sands invariably come to mind. Jumping from hot, white sands into turquoise waters decorates the dreams of many during the blistering heat of summer. However, have you ever considered the allure of jumping from scorching black sands into icy waters? Sunbathing on black sands or walking across them to reach the sea might not be everyone's initial beach fantasy, but perhaps it should be for every self-proclaimed adventurer.

Inspired by this idea, I have compiled a list of some extraordinary beaches with black sands around the world for unconventional travelers. The destinations on this list offer not only originality but also a chance to experience something truly out of the ordinary.

Volcanic activities lead to the eruption of lava and ashes that, over time, break down into the fine particles that form black sands, Oct. 29, 2019. (Getty Images)

Why black sand?

Before delving into the list of beaches, it's worth understanding why these beaches have black sand in the first place. Simply put, if a beach has black sand, it is likely situated in a volcanic region. Volcanic activities lead to the eruption of lava and ashes that, over time, break down into the fine particles that form black sands. The result is not just a unique visual spectacle but also a reminder of the Earth's dynamic geological processes.

Black sand beach safety

While generally safe, it's important to exercise caution at these beaches. Some locations may experience strong currents and large waves, making swimming hazardous. Additionally, the high temperatures of black sands in certain places can deter sunbathing directly on them. Instead, visitors are encouraged to enjoy the scenery and the sea breeze without risking discomfort.

Destinations to Explore

Iceland: Vestrahorn

Iceland, known as the land of ice and fire with its 130 volcanoes, hosts Vestrahorn Beach in its southeastern region. This beach is renowned for its black sand and easy accessibility, attracting visitors from around the globe. It is also a popular spot for seal sightings.

Vestrahorn beach is renowned for its black sand and easy accessibility, attracting visitors from around the globe, Iceland, March 10, 2024. (Getty Images)

Iceland: Vik Beach

Another Icelandic gem, Vik Beach, features black sands formed by the flow of hot lava into the ocean. It is notable not only for its stark beauty but also as a habitat for puffin birds. Due to strong winds and dangerous undertows, swimming here is discouraged, but observing the crashing waves and black sands is an experience in itself.

Aerial perspective of black sand beach, Vik, Iceland, Dec. 19, 2017. (Getty Images)

Iceland: Reynisfjara

Reynisfjara Beach, the third Icelandic beach on our list, captivates visitors with its dramatic basalt columns alongside its black sands. Legend has it that these columns were once trolls turned to stone, adding to the mystical allure of the beach.

Scenic view of sea against sky, Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland, April 19, 2023. (Getty Images)

Hawaii: Punalu'u Beach

Formed by lava flows from the Kilauea volcano, Punalu'u Beach on Hawaii's Big Island offers not only striking black sands but also a habitat for endangered green sea turtles. The juxtaposition of warm and cold currents in the water provides a unique swimming experience.

Japan: Miho-no-Matsubara

Located at the base of Mount Fuji, Miho-no-Matsubara Beach in Japan is surrounded by pine forests and offers stunning views for nature enthusiasts. It is ideal for activities such as windsurfing and diving, as well as simply swimming in its clear waters.

Greece: Perissa Beach

In Santorini, Greece, known for its white cliffs and blue-domed churches, Perissa Beach surprises visitors with its black sands. It is one of the island's largest beaches, celebrated for its cleanliness and popularity among divers.

Italy: Stromboli Beach

Stromboli Beach in Italy, dubbed the "Lighthouse of the Mediterranean" due to its frequent volcanic eruptions, is more suitable for observing from a distance rather than swimming.

Tahiti: Taharuu Beach

Taharuu Beach in French Polynesia boasts nearly coal-black sands and is located on one of the largest islands, Tahiti. It is a must-visit for anyone exploring the region's famous beaches.

Taharuu Beach in French Polynesia boasts nearly coal-black sands and is located on one of the largest islands, Tahiti, May 15, 2016. (Getty Images)

Experience the unusual

Imagine walking on black sands, feeling each volcanic particle beneath your feet, and witnessing the ocean's rhythmic dance against this unusual backdrop. These beaches offer not just a deviation from the ordinary but a chance to witness nature's extraordinary beauty. Whether it's Iceland's rugged landscapes or Hawaii's serene shores, each destination promises an unforgettable experience that transcends the typical beach getaway.