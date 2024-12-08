Shanghai is a captivating city, filled with energy and charm, unlike any other place in the world. It is an ideal starting point for city tours and trips through China.

In Shanghai, hyper-modern skyscrapers stand side by side with centuries-old Chinese temples. On one side, you'll find buildings from the French colonial era, while on the other, the Oriental Pearl Tower stands as an iconic symbol of modern Shanghai. For a truly unique view of the city, be sure to visit the Oriental Pearl Tower for an unparalleled bird's-eye perspective.

Jingan temple, a Buddhist temple in Shanghai, China. (Shutterstock)

Turkish Airlines (THY) operates direct flights from Istanbul to Shanghai Pudong International Airport daily, with a flight time of approximately 12 hours. Turkish passport holders require a visa to visit China, but citizens from certain European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg, can travel without a visa for trips lasting no more than 14 days.

In China, you'll need to download the Alipay app to make payments. This app is used for everything, from taxis and Uber to credit card payments. Outside of large brands, it is nearly impossible to use your physical credit card, so it’s recommended to activate Alipay before entering the country. Cash is rarely accepted.

Once you arrive at Pudong Airport, you can reach your hotel by taxi or the MAGLEV train. The MAGLEV, also known as the magnetic levitation train, is the fastest way to travel from the airport to the city center and is one of the fastest trains in the world.

St. Regis Hotel Shanghai

Shanghai offers a wide range of luxurious hotel options. I stayed at the St. Regis Shanghai Jingan and I was very pleased. Located in the heart of Shanghai's cultural and commercial center, the St. Regis is situated in the Jingan District on West Beijing Road. The hotel's elegant interiors blend traditional English and Chinese palace styles with elements of Chinese art and culture, such as calligraphy and handmade gold leaf paintings, creating a serene oasis. The hotel also displays five glass sculptures by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly.

İlker Topdemir (L) poses with St. Regis Hotel General Manager Fethi Cagri Yücel, Shanghai, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan is a favorite among locals, offering 491 meticulously designed guest rooms, a variety of dining options, the signature Iridium Spa and a fitness center. The hotel's general manager, Fethi Yücel, a successful Turkish professional, plays a significant role in ensuring that every guest has a wonderful experience. Fethi Bey, who has managed numerous hotels in Asia, is always present and interacts personally with guests. I can honestly say that he made our Shanghai trip truly unforgettable.

The view of the skyscrapers from a room at the St. Regis Hotel Shanghai, Shanghai, China. (Courtesy of St. Regis Hotel)

The hotel features the Yan Ting Chinese restaurant, Seki Tei Japanese restaurant, Bespoke Italian restaurant, as well as the famous King Cole Bar, a St. Regis trademark. The King Cole Bar is known for its high ceilings, magnificent architecture and exceptional cocktails. There's also the Social Buffet restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The lobby of the St. Regis Hotel, Shanghai, China, Oct. 6, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Just outside the hotel, you’ll find yourself on Nanjing Road, Shanghai's most famous shopping street.

Recommended restaurants

Scilla Restaurant Shanghai

With dishes prepared by Chef Stefano Bacchelli and Executive Chef Serhan Yılmaz, this restaurant offers exceptional Italian food, making it hard to believe you’re so far from Italy. The menu takes you on a culinary journey from Tuscany to Greece, Spain, Portugal, France and Türkiye, using excellent local Chinese ingredients combined with fresh weekly imports from Italy. The restaurant, housed in a 1936 building in the French Concession, also attracts attention with its charming decor.

With dishes prepared by chef Stefano Bacchelli and executive chef Serhan Yılmaz, the restaurant offers exceptional Italian cuisine, Shanghai, China, Oct. 13, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Din Tai Fung Restaurant

This Taiwanese brand has locations throughout Shanghai, serving high-quality dumplings, noodles and Chinese cuisine. The use of local oils and ingredients gives the food a distinct flavor that suits the local palate. The menu is also visually helpful, making ordering easy.

Traditional dumplings with vegetables on the side, Shanghai, China, Oct. 13, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Villa Le Bec – Bistro 321

For a taste of 1920s Shanghai and exquisite French cuisine, head to this charming villa in the heart of the former French Concession in Xuhui. The restaurant offers a warm atmosphere where you can enjoy a delicious French meal and fine wines. The outdoor garden provides a beautiful view of the surrounding historic buildings and trees. Popular dishes include duck foie gras terrine, black truffle mushroom pasta, wood-fired cote de boeuf, mashed potatoes and lemon tart.

Villa Le Bec – Bistro 321 offers a warm atmosphere where you can enjoy a delicious French meal and fine wine, Shanghai, China, Oct. 13, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

During your trip, be sure to visit the Ritz-Carlton Shanghai Pudong's top-floor Flair bar and restaurant, have breakfast at the Bulgari Hotel Shanghai and experience afternoon tea on the 87th floor of the Park Hyatt Shanghai.

As a coffee lover, I also discovered two of the best coffee shops in Shanghai:

Blacksheep Espresso

This coffee shop has two branches where you’ll find people working on laptops, reading books and tasting various types of coffee.

31/2 Coffee

This more industrial coffee shop is tiny, with just one bar. It has a waiting list where you must register your name at the door and wait at least 30 minutes, but the coffee is worth the wait.

Things to see

The Bund

A 1.5-kilometer (nearly mile-long) promenade along the Huangpu River, where you can enjoy a walk with views of the city’s iconic skyline.

The Bund, a waterfront area and protected historical district in central Shanghai, China, Oct. 13, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Yu Garden

A classical Chinese garden located in the Old City is filled with elegant pavilions and beautiful landscaping. The beauty of this place is even more striking at night.

A general view of the exterior of Yu Garden, Shanghai, China, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

French Concession

Explore the lively areas of Xintiandi and Tianzifang, and walk along the picturesque Wukang Road, where you can enjoy European elegance, quaint boutiques and delicious food.

Shanghai Disneyland

It is a fairy-tale destination that captivates visitors of all ages.

Nanjing Road

Shanghai’s most famous shopping street, stretching over 5 kilometers and divided into two sections, East Nanjing Road, known for its pedestrian-friendly shopping malls, local boutiques and street food and West Nanjing Road, is home to luxury global brands like Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton.