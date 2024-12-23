The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a land where the future meets tradition in the most remarkable ways. In a recent press trip organized and hosted by the UAE Embassy in Ankara for a group of Turkish journalists, I had the opportunity to explore and experience the UAE’s amazing modernity and rich cultural heritage across two of its most iconic cities: Dubai and Abu Dhabi. From very tall skyscrapers and grandiose shopping malls to the timeless elegance of ancient forts and beautiful mosques, the trip exposed me to the incredible transformation of a nation that has built its reputation as a global hub for business, culture and tourism.

A general view of the city of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 11, 2024. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

The first day of my UAE adventure began in Dubai. The first stop was the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, an iconic symbol of the UAE’s ambition and innovation. Standing 828 meters above ground, the astonishing views from the observation deck were breathtaking. As I gazed out over the city and the buildings around me, it was impossible not to be struck by how quickly Dubai has evolved from a small fishing village to the global megacity it is today.

The renowned Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE, Dec. 8, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Haşim Kılıç)

After taking in the views, we strolled through the Dubai Mall, the largest shopping mall in the world, which was an experience beyond just a mere shopping mall. Dinner was organized at Abd El Wahab, a renowned Lebanese restaurant, where we tasted the Middle East region’s flavors while enjoying the view of the iconic Dubai Fountain and dancing to music.

The second day in Dubai was equally impressive, as we visited Dubai Media City, a hub for media companies and a prime example of the UAE's investment in developing a knowledge-based economy. The city is home to some of the world’s leading media and broadcasting outlets. Here, we visited the CNN Dubai and Al Arabiya offices. Our lunch stop was at a restaurant called Salmontini in the Mall of the Emirates, another one of Dubai’s lavish shopping destinations, which offered a gourmet moment of Mediterranean cuisine. The mall itself is also home to Ski Dubai, an indoor ski resort, which underscores the UAE’s ability to blend the extreme with the luxurious. That evening, we embarked on a Dhow Dinner Cruise along Dubai Marina, where the glimmering skyline reflected in the water. The cruise is an experience to see the stunning architecture and city planning with Dubai’s modern skyscrapers.

Ski Dubai, an indoor ski resort, which underscores the UAE’s ability to blend the extreme with the luxurious in Dubai, UAE, Dec. 9, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Haşim Kılıç)

On the third day, we visited the Museum of the Future. The museum is a stunning feat of architecture, with its striking torus shape and intricate Arabic calligraphy adorning its exterior. Inside, visitors are taken on an immersive journey through technological innovations that will shape tomorrow’s world, from AI to space exploration.

An exterior view of the Museum of the Future with a skyscraper in the background, Dubai, UAE, Dec. 10, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Haşim Kılıç)

Next, the trip took us to The View at the Palm, located on the 52nd floor of The Palm Tower. The panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, the artificial island shaped like a palm tree, were nothing short of spectacular. The architecture here is a testament to Dubai’s ability to blend nature and design in innovative ways. Lunch at Samakje Restaurant was an opportunity to taste superb seafood with a Mediterranean twist. As the day drew to a close, we ventured into the heart of the desert for a Desert Safari, an essential Dubai experience. The thrilling dune-bashing ride was followed by a tranquil dinner at a desert camp, where traditional Arabic music and dancing added to the authentic atmosphere.

Sunset over the desert, Dubai, UAE, Dec. 13, 2024. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

On the final day of the trip, we visited Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital. The pace is slightly more laid-back but no less impressive. We visited Qasr Al Hosn and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The renowned Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Shutterstock Photo)

Qasr Al Hosn is the oldest stone building in Abu Dhabi. Originally built as a watchtower and the residence of the ruling family, Qasr Al Hosn now serves as a museum and cultural center, offering a snapshot into the UAE's past.

Originally a watchtower and residence of the ruling family, Qasr Al Hosn is now a museum and cultural center in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 11, 2024. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

One of the highlights of the trip for me was the visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the largest and most majestic mosques in the world. With its immaculate white marble, detailed Islamic architecture and vast prayer halls, the mosque is a symbol of the UAE's deep respect for its cultural and religious roots.

Inside Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 11, 2024. (Photo by Mehmet Çelik)

The trip was a quick introduction to how the UAE redefines what can be made possible. From Dubai’s soaring skyscrapers to Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks, the country exemplifies how a nation can balance its rich traditions with groundbreaking progress. This trip revealed not just the incredible evolution of the UAE but also its commitment to displaying both its futuristic vision and its historical roots.