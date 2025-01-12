Hong Kong is a city that maintains an air of mystery, characterized by rapid changes, bustling traffic and an energetic atmosphere. Comprising 261 islands of various sizes, it is known as one of the world’s most cosmopolitan autonomous regions. With its Michelin-starred restaurants, vibrant bars, massive shopping malls that resemble labyrinths and award-winning luxury hotels, Hong Kong is truly a captivating destination. After a day of shopping and dining, unwind at a local tea house or enjoy a drink at a rooftop bar, offering a stunning view of a harbor framed by lush mountains and greenery.

Turkish Airlines (THY) operates daily direct flights from Istanbul Airport to Hong Kong International Airport. Flight TK70 departs at 2:25 a.m. and arrives in Hong Kong at 5 p.m. local time after a 9.5-hour journey. DO&CO’s revamped in-flight menu is exceptional. While airplane meals are often considered subpar, this flight may change that perception. I sampled the entire menu during the journey, which made the long flight far more enjoyable.

The city, a harmonious blend of British and Chinese cultures, is renowned for its soaring skyscrapers, stunning views of Victoria Harbor, the Mid-Levels escalator and the lively bars, restaurants and hidden alleys of Central. On the opposite shore, Kowloon’s neon-lit streets offer a contrasting vibe, providing tourists with the opportunity to experience the true essence of Hong Kong up close. The deeper you explore, the more you can discover some of Asia's greenest walking trails and quietest beaches.

Island Shangri-La Hotel

Rising 56 stories high, Island Shangri-La is located in the heart of Hong Kong, close to all the major attractions. Its iconic silhouette and breathtaking views of Victoria Peak or Victoria Harbor enchant its guests. Each of the hotel’s 544 rooms and suites, decorated with elegant Asian-inspired decor, offers a unique city perspective.

Interior view of a suite at the Island Shangri-La Hotel in Hong Kong, China. (Courtesy of Island Shangri-La Hotel)

The rooms are decorated in soothing pastel shades, carefully considering every comfort and luxury for the guests. On the 45th floor, you’ll find 21 luxury-themed rooms and suites designed for families with children. These rooms feature a fully equipped shared pantry and a lounge-dining-play area, providing a fun, practical and creative space designed for the comfort of all guests.

Interior view of a bedroom at Island Shangri-La Hotel in Hong Kong, China. (Courtesy of Island Shangri-La Hotel)

The elevator lobby has been transformed into a train station and the corridors are adorned with themes inspired by gardens or the sea. Offering spacious, security-focused rooms that spark the imagination, along with sophisticated areas for adults and connected suites for more prominent family stays, this floor will make you feel like you've been transported back to your childhood.

Family rooms at Island Shangri-La Hotel in Hong Kong, China. (Courtesy of Island Shangri-La Hotel)

The hotel boasts five restaurants serving various cuisines and two lounge cafes, ensuring there’s something for every palate. The newest addition to the hotel’s dining scene, Ming Pavilion, features a vibrant architectural design and serves mouthwatering Chinese dishes, which earned me a perfect 10/10.

The Ming Pavilion restaurant at Island Shangri-La Hotel in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 15, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Halfway Coffee

Located near the antique market in Hong Kong’s Sheung Wan district, Halfway Coffee is immensely popular for its wide variety of coffees and nostalgic Hong Kong-style cups. The café’s architecture, reminiscent of a film set, is worth checking out.

Located near the antique market in Hong Kong’s Sheung Wan district, Halfway Coffee is highly popular, Hong Kong, China, July 10, 2023. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Omotesando Koffee

Omotesando Koffee is a Japanese brand with locations in both Hong Kong and various European cities. Known for its precision and perfectionism, the cafe serves excellent coffee and delicious sandwiches, making it a fantastic spot to relax.

Omotesando Koffee is a Japanese brand with locations in Hong Kong and various European cities, Hong Kong, China, July 12, 2023. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Maks Noodle restaurant

A popular, family-run local restaurant, Maks Noodle is the go-to spot for noodle lovers in Hong Kong. Operating on a cash-only basis, it serves freshly made noodles right in front of you, offering flavors so delicious you might become addicted.

Bar Leone

Located in Hong Kong’s Central district, Bar Leone was ranked the second-best cocktail bar in the world in 2024. Styled in Italian fashion, the bar has successfully made its mark under the management of its Italian owner. You must try their sharing platters and exquisite cocktails, expertly crafted by Lorenzo Antinori and his team.

Bayfare Social restaurant

Bayfare Social, a Spanish restaurant and bar located inside the Rosewood Hotel, offers a vibrant atmosphere and exciting dining options. Inspired by different regions of Spain, the restaurant’s signature dishes, limited-time menus, paella station and tapa bar create an environment that truly brings Spain to life.