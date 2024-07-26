It has a single town, no real roads, no cars and not even any bikes. Water taxis take travelers from the charming little harbor to secluded beaches and tavernas. Hydra is well-known – in 1956, Sophia Loren filmed "Boy on a Dolphin" here, putting the island on the international map.

In the following years, many Hollywood stars, including Leonard Cohen, added the island to their vacation lists.

Turkish Airlines (THY) operates four daily flights from Istanbul to Athens, Aegean Airlines offers three and Pegasus Airlines has two. From Athens airport, you can reach the port of Piraeus, where the ferries depart, with a 45-minute taxi ride.

Hydra Island is a short 1.15-hour ferry ride from the port of Piraeus in Athens. Besides being a holiday destination, it's also a popular day-trip spot for locals from Athens.

You can also reach the island from various other Greek islands throughout the day via different sea vessels.

Mandraki Beach Resort

Mandraki Beach Resort is the island's only 5-star hotel. It consists of 17 suites, each with its own pool and a prime seafront location, making it a delightful boutique hotel.

Before owner Arthur Fitzwilliam turned it into a hotel, the building was the home and naval base of Adm. Miaoulis from the 19th century. It's an ideal place for a peaceful and restful vacation.

Exterior view of Mandraki Beach Hotel, Hydra, Greece, July 17, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Everyone on the island, including the hotel staff, has adapted to the island's slow-paced lifestyle. Waking up in your room and taking five steps to dive into the cold sea is one of the best feelings.

The hotel's gourmet restaurant, Captain M, is popular among visitors and offers an à la carte breakfast. The hotel also serves as a beach club until sunset for non-guests and is the island's only sandy beach venue.

In this photo, dishes prepared by Captain M restaurant heavily feature Aegean region cuisine, Hydra, Greece, July 17, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

A boat provided by the hotel travels between the hotel and Hydra town every 30 minutes, taking just 10 minutes.

Bratsera Boutique Hotel

Bratsera tells a story rooted in maritime history. Originally a sponge factory established by Nikolaos Verveniotis in 1860, it has been carefully restored, respecting its architectural design and transformed into a historic boutique hotel with unique charm.

Outside view of the Bratsera Hotel, Hydra, Greece, July 17, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

It is the only boutique hotel in Hydra with a pool. The UNESCO-protected hotel consists of 25 rooms and features a garden restaurant and bar.

Entering through a small door in Hydra's narrow streets, you will continue to discover the hotel with a sense of surprise.

Interior view of Bratsera Hotel, Sept. 28, 2021. (Courtesy of Bratsera Hotel)

Techne Restaurant

Techne Restaurant is one of the most enjoyable and stylish restaurants on Hydra Island, offering the best view of the sunset. It is recommended for a romantic evening with excellent food.

The menu features artisanal dishes made from the finest seasonal and sustainable ingredients sourced from different regions of Greece. Chef Yannis Michalopoulos uses contemporary techniques to create a unique experience of new Greek cuisine.

Mikra Agglia Restaurant

Located on one of Hydra's most pleasant streets, this restaurant serves both brunch and dinner. They have transformed traditional Greek cuisine into a modern fine dining experience. My menu favorites include Greek salad, calamari, the fresh catch of the day, and the excellent Greek lasagna known as pastitsio.

Located on one of Hydra's most pleasant streets, this restaurant serves both brunch and dinner, Hydra, Greece, July 17, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Xeri Elia Douskos Tavern

A historic tavern just above the harbor, linked to Leonard Cohen, who even named one of his unpublished songs after it. Here, you can enjoy home-cooked meals, the meat dish of the day, fresh fish and seafood on a shady veranda under a mulberry tree.

A historic tavern just above the harbor, linked to Leonard Cohen, who even named one of his unpublished songs after it. (Courtesy of Xeri Elia Douskos Tavern)

It’s a must-visit for anyone coming to Hydra, with its tables in the square, live Greek music, and the famous Hydra cats creating a charming atmosphere.

Windmill

This spot offers the best view of the sunset and has a unique story. The windmill bar was restored in 2000 and appeared in the 1957 film Boy on a Dolphin, starring Sophia Loren.

The windmill bar was restored in 2000 and appeared in the 1957 film "Boy on a Dolphin," starring Sophia Loren, Hydra, Greece, July 17, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

With only a few tables and no reservations, it can be hard to find a spot, but it's worth it to sit for hours, watch the sunset, and see the sea change colors. The staff is incredibly attentive, making you want to return every night to try another cocktail.