When I think of a lake, I don't think of a geographical term or a stagnant pond; green, blue, peace, nature and fresh air all rush to mind. I always think of lakes as natural wonders that combine with their surroundings. They offer us wonderful views throughout the seasons. Most of the time we are also able to do different activities in and around lakes. They are the most beautiful places where blue and green meet, where we can get away from the noise of the city and throw ourselves into nature.

Türkiye is also very rich in terms of lakes. There are more than 100 beautiful lakes across the country. Although it is very difficult to choose between them, here are seven lakes from seven regions of Türkiye.

Lake Köyceğiz in Aegean's Muğla, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Aegean, Lake Köyceğiz

Lake Köyceğiz, located within the borders of Muğla in the Aegean region, is a lake famous for its sulfurous water. It even turns green from time to time due to the sulfur. You may even think that this lake surrounded by high mountains is a sea at first. It is actually one of the seven lakes in the world connected to the sea by a natural channel.

It is connected to the sea by a narrow channel that is 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in length called the Dalyan Strait. A prison island from the Genoese era still stands in the lake.

Local people do swim in the lake, whose waters are warm, however, the abundance of snakes may deter you from swimming despite the remarkable clarity of the water.

In the walking area around the lake, you can enjoy the summer evenings with a homemade ice cream or the famous lokma dessert of the Aegean.

Lake Van in eastern Anatolia's Van, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

East Anatolia, Lake Van

Lake Van, which is the largest lake in Türkiye and the 15th largest in the world, is located in the Eastern Anatolia Region. It is also the world's largest alkaline lake. The fact that the lake is salty and alkaline means there is limited biological diversity in the lake.

In recent years, it has been speculated that the lake's history goes back at least 800 years and traces of sunken cities have been found in its depths.

There is also the legend of the Lake Van monster that has been told for years. Locals claim that there is a monster in the lake that appears from time to time. A scientific research team was even hired to investigate these rumors. I can't say whether it's a rumor or a fact, but if you happen to be in Lake Van one day, a huge black creature with spikes on its back may greet you.

Lake Meke in central Anatolia's Konya, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Central Anatolia, Lake Meke

Lake Meke, which is referred to as "the world's evil eye bead" due to its resemblance to an eye when viewed from above, is located in the Central Anatolia Region. Water accumulated in a crater that emerged 5 million years ago in volcanic eruptions to form Lake Meke, which has now begun to lose its characteristic appearance in recent years due to climate change.

You should definitely see this magnificent lake before it disappears completely.

Lake Borçka Karagöl in Black Sea's Artvin, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Black Sea, Borçka Karagöl

Get your cameras ready because you won't be able to stop yourself from constantly taking pictures at this lake that provides wonderful views. Borçka Karagöl, located within the borders of Artvin in the Black Sea region, is also a nature park.

The region has a rich variety of vegetation and animals that attracts the attention of nature lovers and travelers, despite the challenge of transportation. It is possible to encounter every shade of green in Karagöl, which is located on the road to Camili, Türkiye's only biosphere reserve area.

The lake and its surroundings resemble rainforest ecosystems and offer wonderful views in summer and winter.

Lake Manyas in Marmara's Balıkesir, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Marmara, Lake Manyas

Manyas Lake, also known as Kuş Lake, that is Bird Lake, is located within the borders of Balıkesir in Marmara.

The lake is an important breeding ground for crested pelicans and small cormorants, an endangered species in Europe, and is known as Bird Lake because it is the habitat and breeding ground for various bird species.

Because of these features, a part of the lake has been designated as a Ramsar site. This means the lake and its surroundings are considered a wetland of international importance as a habitat for waterfowl and are thus protected.

If you go to Manyas Bird Lake, do not return without watching the birds and using this opportunity that the lake offers to the fullest.

Lake Salda in Mediterranean's Burdur, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Mediterranean, Lake Salda

Lake Salda, which even NASA gushes over, is located within the borders of Burdur in the Mediterranean region.

Lake Salda is thought to have similar mineral and geological features to the Jezero Crater, the site where NASA's Perseverance spacecraft landed on Mars. For this reason, it is said that a science research center will be established on Lake Salda and the information obtained here will be used by NASA in its Mars mission.

At the same time, the white sands and turquoise color of the shores of the lake, which is known as Türkiye's Maldives, fascinate people. In an article by NASA, it says that you may not be able to travel to the Jezero Crater on Mars but you can go and see the next best thing, which is Lake Salda in Türkiye.

So the solution is simple for those who can't go to the Maldives – or Mars – and that solution is Lake Salda.

Atatürk Dam Reservoir in southeastern Anatolia, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Southeast Anatolia, Atatürk Reservoir

This artificial dam lake located in the Southeastern Anatolia Region is a lake that falls between the provinces of Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa and Diyarbakır.

There are no naturally formed lakes in the region but dam lakes have been built thanks to the two powerful rivers, the Euphrates and Tigris. Atatürk Dam Lake is also the largest dam lake in Türkiye.

Çatak beach in the Bozova district of this dam lake, which was created for irrigation and energy purposes, is likened to Salda with the meeting of blue and green. In this respect, it has also been called the Maldives of the southeast. You can also use this as an alternative to the Maldives after Salda Lake.

Wherever you plan to travel in Türkiye, you can be sure to find a beautiful lake. I tried to give a brief summary of seven different lakes from seven different regions, but in truth, each of them deserves its own individual article.

Moreover, there are more than 100 lakes in Türkiye that are worth seeing and talking about. These lakes, which are beautiful in every season, have different characteristics and stories. These peaceful geographical formations must be added to your travel plans around Türkiye.