Ischia, often overshadowed by its more famous Italian counterparts, is a hidden gem that promises a tranquil and immersive escape. Situated just a 55-minute ferry ride from Naples, this volcanic island enchants visitors with its natural beauty, thermal springs and pristine beaches. Coupled with its delectable Italian cuisine, Ischia emerges as the perfect destination for a rejuvenating summer getaway.

Getting there

Traveling to Ischia is straightforward, thanks to Turkish Airlines (THY), which operates two daily flights from Istanbul Airport to Naples International Airport. Upon arriving in Naples, a short 20-minute taxi ride will bring you to the port, where ferries frequently depart for Ischia and other nearby islands.

A tranquil retreat

Ischia, six times larger than Capri, offers a more serene experience, free from the bustling crowds.

A view of the island and Ischia Ponte from the top of Aragonese Castle, Ischia, Italy, July 27, 2010. (Getty Images)

Its volcanic landscape not only contributes to its scenic beauty but also makes it a sought-after destination for health tourism, thanks to its mineral-rich thermal waters.

The island's charm extends beyond its natural allure; the local lifestyle is relaxed and quintessentially southern Italian, characterized by a love for good food and a friendly, laid-back atmosphere.

With its mild climate throughout the year, Ischia enjoys warm summer days complemented by refreshing breezy evenings, perfect for exploring the island’s many attractions.

Exploring Ischia

Ischia is divided into six distinct areas: Ischia, Barano d’Ischia, Casamicciola Terme, Forio, Lacco Ameno and Serrara Fontana. The main gateway to the island is Ischia Port, a lively hub from which taxis or pre-arranged transfers can whisk you to your accommodation. Known as the "Green Island," Ischia embraces sustainable practices, including a significant use of electric vehicles.

Accommodation

Ischia caters to all types of travelers with a wide range of accommodations, from luxurious hotels and elegant villas to charming boutique hotels and Airbnb options, ensuring something for every budget.

San Montano Resort and Spa

Nestled in the picturesque village of Lacco Ameno, the San Montano Resort and Spa stands out with its 65 rooms and 12 thermal pools, each offering panoramic 360-degree views.

The interior room view of San Montano Resort. (Photo Courtesy of San Montano Resort)

This five-star haven is managed exclusively by Arcangelo Di Siano, whose family owns several hotels on the island. The resort features two main restaurants, a pizzeria and a bar where guests can enjoy breathtaking sunset vistas.

The resort’s accommodations include suites and villas with private gardens and pools, providing guests with the utmost privacy.

An aerial view of San Montano Resort and spa, Ischia, Italy, May 29, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of San Montano Resort & SPA)

The thermal pools, each with unique temperatures, are celebrated for their therapeutic benefits. Additionally, the hotel boasts a private beach, complete with a complimentary shuttle service for guests.

Botania Relais and Spa

Set amid a lush 3-hectare park between Forio and Lacco Ameno, Botania Relais and SPA is an exclusive, adults-only five-star retreat.

A view of Botania Relais Spa Hotel from the poolside, Ischia, Italy. (Photo courtesy of Botania Relais Spa Hotel)

The resort offers 40 refined rooms and suites housed in 10 villas, surrounded by tropical gardens and floral pathways. Guests can indulge in culinary delights at three on-site restaurants, including a Michelin Green Star venue and partake in outdoor wellness activities.

Must-do activities

The medieval fortress of Castello Aragonese, built in 1441, is a testament to the island’s history. Accessible via a bridge and carved into the rock, it has withstood numerous wars and pirate invasions.

Sant’Angelo

This charming village, with its vibrant houses and fishing boats, resembles a postcard scene. It’s ideal for leisurely strolls and dining.

La Mortella Gardens

Founded in 1958 by Lady Susana Walton, these gardens showcase a diverse array of plants and flowers, thriving thanks to the island’s volcanic soil.

Boat trips

A must-do for appreciating Ischia’s unique volcanic landscape, as well as for swimming and snorkeling.

Mount Epomeo

For adventurous hikers, this peak offers stunning panoramic views of the island.

An aerial view of Mount Epomeo, Ischia, Italy, Aug 1, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Dining recommendations

Il Corbezzolo at Botania Relais and SPA

Nestled in a garden by the pool, this restaurant offers a taste of local Ischian cuisine in a serene setting.

Il Mirto

Also at Botania, this Michelin Green Star restaurant specializes in vegetarian fare, highlighting its commitment to sustainable dining.

A flower-decorated dish presentation at Il Mirto restaurant, Ischia, Italy, Aug 1, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Dolce e La Vita in Sant’Angelo

This beachfront cafe is renowned for its sweets, snacks and ice cream, all enjoyed with a breathtaking view.

Forio

Known for its gelaterias, Forio is the perfect place to leisurely enjoy some of the island’s best gelato.

Dani Maison

Located in his grandfather’s house, this two-Michelin-starred restaurant, soon to be awarded a third star, is helmed by Ischia native Chef Nino Di Costanzo.

The table presentation at Dani-Maison restaurant, Ischia, Italy, Aug 1, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

With its enchanting secret garden and exceptional cuisine, it offers an unforgettable dining experience. Reservations are essential.