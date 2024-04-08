Traveling by plane can often feel like a hassle. From ensuring you leave home with enough time to navigate through security and find your gate, the airport experience can be stressful. However, it doesn't have to be this way. Choosing the right airport and indulging in the right snacks can turn your travel experience around.

The 2024 Global Tastemakers, comprising food and travel experts, have revealed their top picks for airports offering excellent dining and drink options and Istanbul Airport is ranked among them.

Istanbul Airport

Istanbul Airport's culinary offerings perfectly represent its unique location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Enjoy a quick taste of Turkish street food at Simit Sarayi (located at Gates 9 and 13) with their fresh simits and pastries. For a more substantial meal, visit Cuisine Anatolia at the International Airside A-B Pier, where you can experience the diverse flavors of Turkish cuisine with dishes like kebabs and rack of lamb.

Jewel Changi Airport

Discover Singapore's best flavors at Jewel Changi Airport, named the top airport for food and drinks in the 2024 Global Tastemakers Awards. With over 100 food vendors, you'll find a variety of delicious options to enjoy before your flight. Whether it's a bowl of ramen from Kiwami, local favorites at Jumbo Seafood or a sweet treat from Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery, indulge in a culinary experience like no other.

Tokyo-Narita International Airport

Experience Japan's culinary delights at Narita International Airport, where you can savor exquisite sushi at Sushi Kyotatsu in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. Indulge in their renowned bluefin tuna, sourced from Toyosu Market. For a more substantial meal, try Tempura Nihonbashi Tamai in Terminal 2, showcasing fresh seasonal produce in crispy tempura bites.

Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport offers a luxurious culinary experience amid its high-end shops. Indulge in a variety of eclairs at L’Éclair de Génie or enjoy Middle Eastern flavors at Comptoir Libanais. For a taste of international favorites, you can find Shake Shack in Terminal 3 and Pret A Manger in Terminals 1 and 5, catering to a range of tastes from the U.S. to the U.K.

Heathrow Airport, London, U.K. April, 2, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Heathrow Airport

Experience quintessential British dining at London's Heathrow Airport with a visit to Gordon Ramsay Plane Food in Terminal 5. Terminal 5 is renowned as the top dining spot in the U.K.'s largest airport, offering a range of options from quick snacks at Giraffe to luxurious meals at Caviar House & Prunier Seafood Bar.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Experience modern Dutch culture at Schiphol Airport. Visit Cafe Rembrandt, known as "Schiphol's living room," where you can relax and enjoy local snacks at any time of day. Alternatively, explore traditional Dutch cuisine at Dutch Kitchen on Holland Boulevard, offering dishes like Dutch pancakes and herring for a taste of the Netherlands.

The landmark TWA Flight Center building at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York, U.S., June 10, 2016. (Shutterstock Photo)

John F. Kennedy International Airport

JFK Airport boasts a diverse food selection, reflecting the airport's global stature. Whether you're arriving or departing, indulge in iconic New York flavors at The Palm Bar & Grille in Terminal 4, offering a taste of the city's renowned steakhouse culture. Additionally, explore international cuisines such as ramen at Soy and Sake in Terminal 1 or Mexican delights at Mi Casa Cantina and Restaurant in Terminal 4, showcasing JFK's culinary diversity.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Southern hospitality awaits at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Pull up a seat at Bantam and Biddy by Shaun Doty in Concourse C for tasty chicken meals, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Alternatively, head to One Flew South in Concourse E for a sophisticated blend of Japanese-inspired flavors and Southern favorites, including shishito peppers and fully stacked burgers.

San Francisco International Airport

San Francisco International Airport presents a delightful range of dining options for travelers. Indulge in locally sourced delights at places like Napa Farms Market in Terminal 2, showcasing California's farm-to-table ethos with a bagel bar, soups and sandwiches featuring favorites like Cowgirl Cheese and Acme Bread.

Vancouver International Airport

Experience the natural bounty of British Columbia while traveling through Vancouver's international airport with dining spots like Globe@YVR, located at U.S. Terminal Level 4. Enjoy gorgeous runway views and dishes that incorporate sustainable seafood caught right in the Pacific Northwest.