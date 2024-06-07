You can't find the energy of Istanbul in any other city in the world. With its history, culture and unique gourmet cuisine, it’s a city like no other. New venues and delicious spots are continually popping up across the city. Here are some of the most delightful places to visit this summer in the city.

Pixi Restaurant

One of the city's most talked-about restaurants, Pixi, has recently opened its doors to guests. Boasting incredible architecture, it is helmed by chef Athinagoras Kostakos. The restaurant offers magnificent flavors of Greek cuisine, presented with innovative techniques. Visitors have already shown great appreciation for this place. With its unique lighting and design, Pixi creates an atmosphere not commonly seen in Istanbul. Reservations are recommended.

Situated in the Four Seasons Bosphorus Hotel, Aqua Restaurant offers a truly immersive experience and could win awards for its presentations. (Photo courtesy of Aşeka Restaurant)

Aşeka Restaurant

Located in Karaköy and now in its second year, Aşeka Restaurant is a hidden gem created by Chef Ömer Akosman and his team. Each dish is crafted with care, and you eagerly anticipate the next one from the kitchen. With its seasonal menu, Aşeka offers a new reason to return regularly. Listed in the Michelin guide, it’s a perfect place for a special dining experience.

Aqua Restaurant

Executive chef Görkem Özkan and executive sous chef Alper Kızılbayır and their team present exquisite seafood dishes as works of art. Enjoying these flavors in a romantic setting by the Bosporus is an unparalleled experience.

Despite being new to the city, Clove Restaurant in Istinye Park has quickly become one of the top dining spots. (Photo courtesy of Clove Restaurant)

Clove Istanbul

Owned by Başak Soykan and Yaprak Baltacı, who are also behind the Morini brand, Clove features dishes crafted by the talented Chef Emre Şen. With a Mediterranean-focused menu, delicious dishes and a delightful ambiance, it's a place to enjoy at any time of day.

The Hürrem Sultan Hammam was designed and built by Mimar Sinan, the chief Ottoman architect, at the request of Hürrem Sultan (Roxelana), the wife of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, in the 16th century. (Photo courtesy of Hürrem Sultan Hammam)

Hürrem Sultan Hammam

It stands on the site of the ancient public baths of Zeuxippus (100-200 A.D.), between the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia. Serving as a hammam for the past 16 years, it retains the spirit and traces of its historical past. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; the hammam offers a variety of therapies ranging from 45 to 110 minutes. It's a perfect place for a peaceful and relaxing day.

Flan Bakery

The venues on the Asian side of Istanbul have recently started to surpass those on the European side. Flan Bakery is one of the locations leading this trend. Famous for its croissant sandwiches and excellent coffee, the menu also features a variety of desserts and healthy meal options to suit all tastes. Flan has two locations on the Asian side and is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight. For those who can't make it to the Asian side, there is also a location in Bebek that is worth a visit.