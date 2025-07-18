Imagine the refreshing scent of lemon trees on one side, and colorful towns cascading down cliffs on the other, quietly watching the waves of the Mediterranean. The Amalfi Coast is not just unforgettable for its breathtaking beauty but for the feelings it evokes. In Positano, pastel-colored homes cling to the hills, glowing golden at sunrise and bathed in magic at sunset. Strolling through Amalfi’s historic piazza, people watching in the lively streets of Positano, or witnessing a fiery sunset in the serene village of Praiano, every moment becomes a memory.

Where is the Amalfi Coast?

Stretching along the southern edge of the Bay of Naples between Sorrento and Salerno, the Amalfi Coast winds through dramatic cliffs, offering shelter to picture-perfect villages nestled between rugged mountain slopes.

During summer, Turkish Airlines (THY) operates two direct flights daily from Istanbul Airport to Naples. From Naples Airport, Positano is approximately a 1.5-hour drive, depending on seasonal traffic.

First stop: Positano

Positano feels like a scene from a classic Italian film. With its narrow stairways, charming alleyways and vibrant buildings, every corner invites you to take a photo.

A view from Positano on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy. (Courtesy of Ilker Topdemir)

Home to just 4,000 residents, the village welcomes up to 12,000 visitors daily during peak season, so be prepared for some traffic.

Must-see highlights

Church of Santa Maria Assunta: One of the town’s iconic landmarks, offering a spiritual and architectural experience.

The Church of Santa Maria Assunta on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy. (Courtesy of Ilker Topdemir)

Museo Archeologico Romano: A fascinating stop for those interested in local history and Roman archaeology.

The Path of the Gods (Sentiero degli Dei): A scenic trail with panoramic views, perfect for hiking enthusiasts.

My favorite restaurants

Le Tre Sorelle

A cherished seaside restaurant, Le Tre Sorelle is run by Luigi and Giovanna, the nephews of founder Giovannina. For over 60 years, the restaurant has combined quality ingredients with the simplicity of traditional family recipes. It’s more than just great food and hospitality, it’s a generational love story. It remains my all-time favorite for its unbeatable coastal location and comforting cuisine.

Casa Mele

A gem in Positano, Casa Mele offers modern Italian dishes and an open kitchen where guests can watch culinary magic unfold. Known for both its elegant dining and hands-on cooking classes, the restaurant focuses on fresh, local ingredients. With Michelin star-level cuisine and service, it’s a must for any food lover.

Where to stay

A favorite among global celebrities, Il San Pietro di Positano is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and for good reason. I’ve stayed in countless hotels through my work, but this one truly stands out. Light-filled, effortlessly elegant, and with all 56 rooms offering private terraces overlooking the sea, the hotel feels like a retreat into serenity.

A view of the beach at Il San Pietro di Positano on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy. (Courtesy of Ilker Topdemir)

The rooms, redesigned by Fausta Gaetani, feature hand-painted ceramic tiles, Mediterranean-toned fabrics, antiques and crisp white walls blending luxury with coastal charm. Every corner, every plant, every detail is curated with care. Despite its grandeur, the hotel feels like home. The staff offers warm, personal hospitality, making you feel more like a guest in a private villa than a hotel.

An interior view of a suite at Il San Pietro di Positano, a hotel in Positano on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy. (Courtesy of Ilker Topdemir)

You’ll often spot General Manager Andrea Zana personally greeting guests, whether at the reception, restaurant, beach or gardens.

Dining at Il San Pietro

Zass Restaurant: Michelin-starred chef Alois Vanlangenaeker and his team craft dishes from fresh ingredients, many sourced from the hotel’s own 10,000-square-meter terraced gardens. Dine on a romantic veranda facing Praiano’s glittering lights or opt for the exclusive chef’s table in the kitchen.

Carlino: Located by the water, this casual beachfront restaurant is perfect for lunch. The fresh daily seafood and pasta are divine.

The hotel also offers a private sundeck carved into the rocks, complete with ladders into the sea. It’s here, under the sun and surrounded by calm, that you begin to understand what Italians mean by La Dolce Vita.

Next stop: Amalfi

Just a 40-minute drive from Positano, Amalfi is a tiny town with a big heart. Explore the majestic Cathedral of Amalfi, a striking blend of Norman and Arab architecture, along with its peaceful cloister. Visit the Museo della Carta to discover the town’s historic role in papermaking and wander through the narrow, covered alleys that lead toward the Valle dei Mulini (Valley of the Mills).

Stop by Cafe Pansa in the main square, famed for its delicate pastries and beloved lemon cake, ideal for people watching while enjoying a sweet bite.

A hidden treasure: Praiano

Nestled between Positano and Amalfi, Praiano is quieter and often overlooked, but its charm is undeniable.

A view from Praiano, a town in the province of Salerno in the Campania region on the Amalfi Coast, southern Italy. (Courtesy of Ilker Topdemir)

As you wander its narrow streets, make time for Cafe Mirante, a local secret with breathtaking views. Sip an espresso or cocktail to the sound of classic Italian tunes and feel, even for a moment, like time has paused.

From cliffside walks to Michelin-starred dining, ancient churches to hidden cafes, the Amalfi Coast isn’t just a destination, it’s a feeling that lingers long after you leave.