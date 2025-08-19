My trip to Cambridge was more than a visit to one of England’s most famous university towns – it was an inspiration journey. For me, every city I travel to leaves behind not only memories but also design ideas, textures and emotions that find their way into my creative world. Cambridge, with its timeless blend of history, nature and scholarship, spoke to me in a language that only a designer can truly understand.

A street view with King's College Chapel, Cambridge, U.K. (Shutterstock Photo)

As I walked through the cobbled streets, surrounded by colleges that have stood for centuries, I felt the weight of knowledge and tradition in every stone. These buildings were not simply architecture; they were storytellers. The Gothic towers, intricate carvings and vaulted ceilings reminded me how details – no matter how small – create a sense of grandeur. It is the same with fashion: a single cut, a delicate embroidery, or the right choice of fabric can transform a garment into something lasting.

The River Cam was another chapter of inspiration. Watching the punts drift along the water, I noticed how movement creates beauty. The ripples, reflections and play of light on the river instantly reminded me of fabrics in motion – silk catching the light, or chiffon flowing in the air. The bridges across the river – each one with its own character – felt like design motifs, connecting not only one bank to another but also past to present.

People ride boats on the River Cam, enjoying a classic Cambridge experience, Cambridge, U.K., Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

One of the most poignant moments was standing at the apple tree where Isaac Newton is said to have discovered gravity. This simple yet profound story resonated deeply with me. Just as Newton transformed a falling apple into a universal truth, I believe fashion too can transform ordinary materials into something extraordinary – ideas into symbols, fabrics into stories.

Cambridge’s gardens and green spaces also left their imprint on me. The Botanic Garden, filled with colors and scents, felt almost like a living palette. The roses climbing the college walls and the soft green lawns became patterns and textures in my mind, waiting to reappear in fabric choices and accessory designs. Nature in Cambridge is not just decoration; it is an essential part of its rhythm, much like how nature always finds its way into my collections inspired by Istanbul’s seven hills and healing spirit.

And then there were the cafes, the bookshops, the students cycling past with baskets of books. These everyday details gave the city its heartbeat. They reminded me that while fashion must be aspirational, it should also remain connected to life – wearable, livable and human. Just as Cambridge blends academic prestige with everyday simplicity, I strive to design pieces that combine elegance and comfort.

As I left the city, the sun was setting, casting a golden light over the colleges. In that moment, I felt that Cambridge had given me more than a memory – it had offered me a design language of its own: the balance of tradition and modernity, the elegance of detail and the beauty of intellectual spirit.

A general view of the St. Andrew's Street Baptist Church, Cambridge, U.K., Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

Where to eat

The Cambridge Chop House: Classic British dishes (think hearty roasts, steaks and pies) with views of King’s College Chapel.

A general view of The Cambridge Chop House, Cambridge, U.K. (Courtesy of Cambridge Chop House)

Fitzbillies: A Cambridge institution since 1920, famous for its sticky Chelsea buns. Perfect for a sweet break.

The Ivy Cambridge Brasserie: Elegant, with a mix of modern British and international dishes, great for a chic lunch or dinner.

Midsummer House: Michelin-starred fine dining overlooking the river. A special place for an unforgettable meal.

Where to drink, relax

Aromi: Sicilian-style cafe with great coffee, pastries and a lively atmosphere.

The Eagle: Historic pub where Watson and Crick announced their discovery of DNA. Full of stories, very Cambridge.

Hot Numbers Coffee: Trendy independent coffee shop, perfect for creatives. Great coffee and relaxed vibe.

Where to buy souvenirs

Cambridge University Press Bookshop: Oldest bookshop in the U.K. (est. 1581). You can buy beautiful editions and Cambridge-related books.

Cambridge University Gift Shops: For classic souvenirs, such as crested scarves, mugs, or ties.

Fudge Kitchen: Handmade fudge in all flavors, made fresh in front of you – a fun and delicious gift.

Cambridge Market (Market Square): Open-air market with artisan crafts, jewelry, vintage pieces and local food products.

Kettle’s Yard Shop: Contemporary art gallery shop offering stylish design objects, prints and books for something more unique.

This plan offers a balance of history, style and local flavor, ensuring you leave with both memories and beautiful souvenirs – a day in Cambridge that feels truly timeless.