Bozcaada, with its rugged appearance, welcomes visitors in summer with pristine beaches, crystal-clear blue waters and a peaceful atmosphere. Abundant oxygen, turquoise waters teeming with fish and its natural beauty create a unique ambiance that attracts domestic and foreign tourists, especially from May onward when the sea season begins.

In my previous article about Bozcaada, I covered the various activities and special events on the island, making it clear that Bozcaada has something to offer not only during the sea season but throughout the year. Now, let's explore the fantastic beaches of Bozcaada, particularly during the early days of summer, to complete our journey through this charming island.

Ayazma beach

Ayazma Beach, the most well-known beach in Bozcaada, offers the opportunity to enjoy the sea by renting sunbeds and umbrellas for a fee. With its fine golden sand, the upper part of this beach features restaurants where you can dine and kiosks for shopping. Water sports enthusiasts can also find activities like jet skiing, sea biking, banana boat rides, and more.

Though a bit far from the center, minibuses run regularly throughout the day to this bustling beach. Arriving early to Ayazma might be helpful to secure a spot. Despite its refreshing waters, Ayazma remains a popular choice, captivating visitors with its dazzling sandy shore and the comfort of a beach club experience.

Sulubahçe beach

Sulubahçe Beach, located right next to Ayazma, is a charming cove with the same sparkling sands and crystal-clear waters. Unlike Ayazma, there are no establishments here, making it a more tranquil spot.

Sulubahçe is one of those wonderful beaches where you can spend your entire day in your own comfort. Bringing your own beach chair and umbrella is advisable if you plan to stay for an extended period. Don't forget to pack some beverages and snacks to fully enjoy your time at this serene and unspoiled beach.

The "Mercy God" shipwreck beach in Bozcaada, Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Aquarium cove

Almost every holiday destination in Türkiye has an aquarium cove and Bozcaada also boasts its own, situated at the southernmost tip of the island. Although not too far from the center, you can reach the cove by minibuses operating at specific hours or by private vehicle. The name aquarium cove was given thanks to the clarity of its water, where you can even spot fish while swimming, making it an ideal spot for divers and underwater enthusiasts.

If you plan to visit, I recommend bringing your own underwater equipment for exploring marine life. Despite its small size and lack of facilities such as loungers and umbrellas, the aquarium cove remains popular among visitors for its natural charm.

Beylik cove

Beylik cove, one of the island's tranquil and untouched beaches, lies between Ayazma beach and Aquarium cove. If you don't have your own vehicle, you can reach Beylik cove for free by taking minibuses to Ayazma beach. However, keep in mind that there are no facilities, loungers or umbrellas here, so it's best to come prepared. Beylik cove is also an ideal spot for camping. With its picturesque sunset, the cove offers a beautiful view for those who wish to admire it.

It's worth mentioning the famous ship that once made Beylik cove popular. The "Mercy God," a ship carrying onions, ran aground here in 2015 and remained for some time, becoming a tourism attraction. However, due to the damage its rusting parts caused to the cove's ecosystem, it was removed in 2019.

During the ship's presence, a large swing hung from the ship's ropes, making it the most popular photo spot in Beylik Koyu. Although the swing is no longer there, you can still capture stunning sunset photos in this serene cove.

Habbele beach

Habbele beach offers a mix of services, with paid umbrella and sunbed rentals on one end and a free-to-use section where you can bring your own chairs and umbrella.

The golden sandy beach and crystal-clear waters of Habbele Cove provide a serene atmosphere to fully enjoy the sea.

Çayır cove

Located in the north of the island, Çayır cove is the windiest area on the island, making it an ideal spot for windsurfing enthusiasts.

The cove also offers kiteboarding lessons at a facility where you can also rent umbrellas and cushions. It is also renowned for hosting the 2015 European Championship in windsurfing.

Tuzburnu cove

Access to Tuzburnu cove, located at the westernmost part of Bozcaada, is only possible by private vehicle. There are no facilities available at this remote cove, so it's advisable to bring your own supplies.

Despite its rocky terrain, Tuzburnu cove offers wonderful spots to swim in its clear waters, and it is also known for its breathtaking sunset views and windmills just above the area.

Bozcaada Habbele beach, Bozcaada, Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Poyraz harbor cove

The closest cove to the center of the island, offers a tranquil and waveless environment for swimming, making it truly wonderful. The water here is warmer and shallower compared to other areas on the island, making it an ideal spot for families with children. You may come across sea urchins in the cove, so don't forget to wear water shoes when swimming here.

Tekirbahçe cove

Tekirbahçe declared as the tourism area of Bozcaada, adds a unique charm to the island. The cove boasts a considerable stretch of sandy beach, but due to its small size, there are only a few hotels and a holiday village. The beach is open to guests staying at the accommodation facilities, providing sunbed and umbrella services.

However, some beaches may also accept outside visitors. Within the holiday village, you can access the pool and aqua park for a certain fee. To reach Tekirbahçe cove, you can either take the dirt roads branching off from the main road or walk along the coast from Poyraz harbor. This way, you can also discover a tiny cove between the two.

Island's center

In Bozcaada, you can enjoy the sea not only in the outskirts but also in the center. You can swim in Bozcaada Yacht Marina, one of Türkiye's cleanest yacht marinas, and in front of Bozcaada Castle. If transportation is an issue or you simply want to enjoy the sea without going far, you can use the stairs leading down to the water to experience this pleasure.

Being the third largest island in Türkiye, Bozcaada boasts numerous coves. Whether big or small, equipped or secluded, each beach on Bozcaada offers crystal-clear waters and golden sandy shores for your enjoyment.