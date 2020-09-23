Attracting the interest of both domestic and foreign tourists, the Turkish tourism capital Antalya's district of Kaş is a prominent location for scuba diving tourism. The venue hosts a multitude of artifacts and shipwrecks from ancient and modern eras.

Among these are the wreck of a World War II-era Italian warplane that was shot down during a bombing mission of a British base in the Island of Meis, a replica of a 3,300-year-old Uluburun shipwreck, a C-47 military cargo plane wreck that was donated to the town by the Turkish Air Force and a sunken 45-year-old retired M-48 tank.

Divers, who can dive in around 40 spots, can discover the breathtaking beauty of this underwater world. Diving schools in the town, which have adapted to required COVID-19 health and hygiene measures, continue to serve divers.

Around 100,000 domestic and foreign tourists visit Kaş to dive

Saban Arda Yazıcı, district governor of Kaş, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the town hosts 18 diving schools that attract around 100,000 tourists per year.

Underlining that the town contains the finest diving spots in the Mediterranean basin, which offers excellent visibility thanks to the crystal clear sea, Yazıcı added that divers could also encounter rare fish in the waters of Kaş.

Describing Kaş as a town with a brilliant prospect for tourism, Yazıcı said: "The number of divers who choose Kaş for scuba diving has increased. Even COVID-19 could not hinder the number of diving tourists coming to the town."

Regarding the measures in place to protect against the coronavirus, Yazıcı reiterated that inspections are routinely made to enforce the standards, and diving school and boat owners comply with the rules.

The governor also mentioned that disabled people can also enjoy diving.

"Well-trained diving instructors help and supervise disabled citizens who want to dive. Anyone can experience the underwater beauty in Kaş," added Yazıcı.