The Kekova region in the Demre district of Antalya is offering visitors an unforgettable blue cruise experience with its crystal-clear waters and underwater ruins steeped in history.

Located along the southern coast of Türkiye, Kekova has become a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists. Tour boats and private yachts departing from Demre’s Kaleüçağız neighborhood and the nearby Kaş district regularly include the area in their itineraries.

Among the highlights of the region are Kaleüçağız, Kaleköy, the Sunken City, Hamidiye Bay, and Tersane Bay – all boasting a blend of natural beauty and ancient relics.

In the small Lycian coastal town of Kaleköy, which has no road access, visitors can explore the ancient city of Simena. Swimmers are also drawn to the area’s transparent waters, where a Lycian sarcophagus lies just beneath the surface, offering a unique photo opportunity.

The Sunken City, declared a national park for its rich archaeological heritage from the Byzantine and Roman periods, prohibits swimming but remains a key attraction. Tourists can pass by the site in boats or canoes, observing submerged staircases, piers and building remains clearly visible through the water.

Another notable stop is Hamidiye Bay, the only bay in the region accessible by land. Tucked among ruins, the bay is named after the Ottoman cruiser Hamidiye, which anchored there in 1913 under the command of Rauf Orbay during the Balkan Wars. The bay is renowned for its strikingly clear waters.

Tourists enjoy their tour in Kekova, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Sept. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

Demre Mayor Fahri Duran told the Anadolu Agency (AA) the region has seen a surge in visitors recently.

"Our district is a destination rich in historical depth,” said Duran, citing landmarks such as the Church of St. Nicholas and the ancient cities of Myra and Andriake. “Along with history, we offer pristine nature and a deep blue sea – untouched and unspoiled.”

Calling Kekova “the pearl of the Mediterranean,” Duran said boats depart daily from Kaleüçağız, Çayağzı piers and Kaş, carrying an average of 5,000 visitors. The cruises stop at Simena, Tersane and Hamidiye bays, where tourists swim and take in breathtaking views.

“Kekova is truly a rising star,” Duran said. “It’s become a haven for those seeking mental and physical rest – people drawn to the sea, nature and tranquility.”

He added that Hamidiye Bay is the only spot in the area accessible by vehicle, located just 100 meters from the Kaleüçağız village.

“The bay’s story goes back to the Balkan Wars,” Duran explained. “It’s said that Rauf Orbay hid here with the Hamidiye cruiser and opened fire on passing ships. Our district deserves wider recognition. We want to shift from agriculture to sustainable tourism – not by destroying our forests or nature, but by developing a system that benefits both the environment and our people.”