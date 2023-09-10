Some journeys introduce new paths for exploration. They say the road paves the way. During our Balkans trip five years ago, a border guard recommended this fantastic summer route that we finally embarked on in the summer of 2023. Ksamil, often dubbed the "Maldives of the Balkans," had lingered in the back of our minds. Due to COVID-19, we couldn't make this trip happen until now. Even though summer was ending, we wanted to share this route, which continues into September and might be even more delightful for those curious about it.

Paradise in Albania

Ksamil, a hidden paradise nestled in the Balkans, often called the "Maldives of the Balkans," is a treasure trove filled with natural beauty and historical richness in Albania. It promises to offer you a dreamlike summer with its turquoise waters and white sandy beaches.

Getting there

Ksamil is a small coastal town located in southeastern Albania, near the country's largest city, Tirana, about 250 kilometers (155.43 miles) away. Getting from Tirana, the capital of Albania, to Ksamil is relatively easy. You can reach Ksamil from Tirana International Airport by renting a car or using bus options. We arrived in Ksamil after a seven-hour journey from Pristina. Remember that Balkan countries have winding and mountainous roads, so be prepared for the drive. Despite the challenging route, you'll forget all your fatigue once you arrive.

The beach along the Ionian Sea in Ksamil Riviera, Ksamil, Albania, Sept. 14, 2021. (Shutterstock Photo)

Turquoise enchantment

Ksamil is known for its pristine, white sandy beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters, often likened to the Maldives. While Ksamil beaches may not be as crowded as the Maldives, the tranquility of the sea, the beautiful beaches, and the stunning views make it a worthwhile destination.

Ksamil offers a variety of beaches, including Bora Bora Beach, Paradise Beach, and Panorama Beach, all located near each other, making it convenient for beach-hopping. Other options like Africana, Black Pearl, and Poda Beach can also be added to your list. Almost all the beaches in Ksamil have white sandy shores. If you head to the sea in the early hours, you can enjoy a swim in clear waters without the crowds.

During our visit with our family, we found the sea temperature ideal for families with babies. The average entrance fees for these beautiful and clean beaches range from 15 to 50 euros, including two sun loungers and an umbrella. Most beaches also have restaurants, but you can bring your own food if you prefer.

Besides its beautiful beaches, Ksamil boasts three small islands that offer unique views. The clear waters surrounding these islands are incredibly mesmerizing. These three little islands shine like pearls in the middle of the azure sea. Taking a boat tour to these islands can make your vacation even more unforgettable. Climbing one of the islands and enjoying a panoramic view of the surroundings is necessary. Watching the perfect blend of sea and sky will fill you with peace.

Accommodation

Ksamil offers a wide range of accommodation options, especially in the form of apartments. If you prefer a more luxurious stay, you can choose Poda Hotel or King Hotel. For a more budget-friendly option, consider Class Hotel and Olive Hotel. There's also the Castle Hotel, which genuinely resembles a castle from the outside and offers fantastic views. We had wanted to stay here, but it was fully booked.

We spent days researching hotels and apartments in Ksamil because it was essential for us to have a place with a kitchen, close to the beaches, and clean. We ended up memorizing all the options in Ksamil. Regardless of your choice, everything in Ksamil is within easy reach, so you can easily access the beaches, dining and shopping.

The aerial view of the monastery of St. George, Ksamil, Albania. (Shutterstock Photo)

Ancient ruins

Ksamil offers natural beauty and a fascinating experience with its historical and cultural richness. Located very close to Ksamil, the ancient city of Butrint is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and provides significant insights into the region's history. The old theater, temple ruins, and walls here allow you to take a journey into the depths of history.

Culinary delights

Ksamil's flavors are as enchanting as its breathtaking views. Besides fresh and delicious seafood, you'll be delighted by the local flavors. Like in many Balkan cities, you'll find yourself unable to resist the pastries here. After enjoying a variety of pastries that made up our breakfast menu, we might have returned home with a few extra pounds. Additionally, the delightful desserts crowned our meal every time.

Due to its proximity to Italy and especially Greece, some dishes in Ksamil resemble those in these countries. In fact, moussaka is considered a traditional dish in Ksamil. We also have to mention the fantastic pizzas we enjoyed here.

Ten key points about Ksamil

1. A Balkan city that is likely to become more popular, mainly due to its visa-free status.

2. Known as the "Maldives of the Balkans" for its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters.

3. It is visa-free for Turkish citizens.

4. Approximately four hours away from Tirana, the nearest airport.

5. Although you can have an affordable vacation anywhere in Albania, Ksamil is a bit more expensive than the rest of the country.

6. As it's primarily a beach town, there isn't much exploration to do, but you can visit Butrint Ancient City, just 10-15 minutes away, and Blue Eye, about 40 minutes away.

7. It's pretty close to the Greek border, and you can reach Corfu Island in 20-25 minutes.

8. You can find reasonable tickets to Skopje, Pristina, and Podgorica, then rent a car to reach Ksamil. The shortest route is to fly to Tirana and then travel to Ksamil.

9. They are predominantly visited by British and German tourists.

10. The cuisine here bears a strong resemblance to that of Italy and Greece, and moussaka is considered a traditional dish.

Ksamil reminded us once again of the value that travel adds to our lives. During this special journey in the summer of 2023, we experienced the warmth of the Adriatic and the natural elegance of the Albanian coast. The interplay of sea and history showcased the captivating world of this town, and the turquoise waters and sandy beaches were so enchanting that we felt like we had traveled to the Maldives.

From its beaches to its local flavors and ancient ruins to cultural richness, Ksamil offers a treasure worth exploring.